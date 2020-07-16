Mary Kay Inc. Expands Partnership with The Nature Conservancy to Protect Waterways Across the Globe

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last year, Mary Kay Inc., an international leader in corporate and social responsibility, announced the company had partnered with The Nature Conservancy to protect Texas fisheries and the Gulf of Mexico. Today, Mary Kay is proud to announce they’ve expanded that partnership with The Nature Conservancy to impact waterways—and native species—the world over.

“All life on Earth began in and depends on our oceans,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay. “Water is the most valuable resource on our planet, and it’s essential that we do our part to protect it. When we began scaling our partnership with The Nature Conservancy last year, we focused on the waterways surrounding our home state of Texas. But we’re a global company, and we knew the need for support stretched far beyond the Gulf of Mexico. We’re thrilled to advance ecosystems and biodiversity conservation globally.”

Founded in 1951, The Nature Conservancy is the leading conservation organization, working around the world to protect ecologically important lands and waters for nature and people. The Conservancy’s practices are rooted in science and are driven by pragmatic solutions to the most pressing conservation threats at the largest scale.

The conservation programs are as vast and diverse as the ocean life they’re designed to protect. Beyond the Texas fisheries program, Mary Kay will also support The Nature Conservancy through the following programs:

In Northern Australia, Mary Kay will partner with indigenous communities to increase women's role in conservation, including refining community-based healthy spatial development, working with government and non-government partners to scale up the adoption of conservation tools, and establishing a women's camp at Fish River Station, a 445,000-acre property in the Northern Territory.

In New Zealand, Mary Kay and The Nature Conservancy will engage with indigenous people in sustainable aquaculture, including supporting the implementation of restorative activities in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf to restore wild shellfish populations and launching a challenge fund to encourage greater philanthropic support for restoration of wildlife.

In Canada, Mary Kay and The Nature Conservancy will strengthen indigenous stewards by supporting current and future community leaders in traditional territories. This is an investment in a healthy future for these communities, their lands and waters for future generations.

In the UK and Germany, the partnership will work to protect biodiversity and marine resources as they introduce the native European oyster. In Spain, the partnership will work to create a water fund—the country currently faces some of the worst challenges in terms of water scarcity and water quality.

“We need healthy, diverse oceans for fishing, working and playing,” said Lily Verdone, Director of Freshwater and Marine at The Nature Conservancy. “But protecting oceans is about more than just protecting our planet: oceans add $1.5 trillion to the global economy each year. Mary Kay has long worked to impact change that will sustain the earth for generations to come, so they are a natural—and welcome—partner for The Nature Conservancy. We’d already seen such impactful change in Texas, and we’re thrilled to see what their contributions will help us accomplish in communities across the world.”

Mary Kay also sponsored EarthxOcean conference, a livestreaming event that brought experts, researchers and conservations together in a livestream to discuss topics such as the High Seas Initiative, coral reef restoration, ocean plastic solutions and sustainable fisheries.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 55 years ago with three goals: offer rewarding opportunities for women, manufacture irresistible products and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to researching the science behind beauty and to manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics and nutritional supplements. Through the Mary Kay FoundationSM, the company has awarded more than $78 million to cancer research and domestic violence shelters. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 79 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.