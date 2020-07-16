Faraday Launches Ariel™ SoC Platform with Infineon’s SONOS eFlash to Drive IoT Development

HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today launched its next generation IoT SoC development platform, called Ariel™, which is built on UMC’s 40uLP logic process combined with Infineon’s SONOS eFlash technology. Compared with its predecessor, the 55nm Uranus+™ platform, the Ariel platform demonstrates a 35% reduction in operating power, driving ever-lower power consumption levels in SoC designs for use in AIoT, IIoT, smart grid, wearable, and portable devices.

Faraday’s Ariel platform features Cortex-M4 core, 1MB embedded flash, USB OTG, 12-bit ADC, 10-bit DAC, built-in security, and comprehensive SDK support. In addition, DVFS management is implemented for the tradeoff between low power and high performance; low-power IP solutions are also adopted to achieve the ultra-low-power requirements of embedded system applications. By leveraging the advantages of Infineon’s SONOS eFlash, wafer cost and manufacturing cycle time can benefit from far fewer additional mask layers when compared to other eFlash solutions.

“We are pleased to work with Faraday and offer our SONOS eFlash for its Ariel SoC platform,” said Sam Geha, Head of Infineon Technologies LLC Memory Solutions. “The 40uLP SONOS process has already delivered abundant mass-production projects. We believe it will also facilitate Faraday’s customers to develop a wide range of IoT and MCU related products with superior processing performance and faster time-to-market benefits.”

“Infineon’s SONOS provides an easy approach for embedded flash memory with cost-effective advantages,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “We are glad to implement our new Ariel platform with Infineon’s SONOS eFlash, offering our customers an advanced solution to achieve ultra-low-power and high-performance needs for their next-generation IoT SoC designs.”

For more information on Faraday's Ariel SoC development platform, please visit www.faraday-tech.com.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.