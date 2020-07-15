Twist Bioscience Customer Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) Announces Publication of Positive Preclinical Results on Neutralizing Antibodies as a Potential Therapy for Preventing and Treating COVID-19

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that its customer, Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) published positive preclinical results using potently neutralizing antibodies as a potential therapy for preventing and treating COVID-19 in humans.

Twist Bioscience worked closely with VUMC to quickly supply a large number of synthetic genes and antibody fragments in specific sequences that resembled antibodies isolated from two people who had been sick with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The VUMC team and colleagues then tested the antibodies in small animals and non-human primates. The data from these studies were published today in Nature, with additional data published last week in Nature Medicine.

“We are moving very quickly to employ our knowledge of infectious disease and robust computational biology platform to identify new therapeutics for COVID-19,” said Robert Carnahan, Ph.D., associate professor of pediatrics at VUMC. “Twist has been a key partner uniquely able to deliver the quantity and quality of DNA we need for our projects rapidly, in this case going from antibody extraction to neutralizing monoclonal antibodies in 18 days.”

VUMC has been working with Twist Bioscience since 2018 when VUMC received a grant from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for the Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3). The P3 program focuses on preparing for pandemics and specifically reducing the time required to develop protective antibodies from lab to field. The objective of the program is to go from outbreak to a clinic-ready therapeutic in 60 days, versus the standard timeline of one to two years. VUMC is now leveraging the learning from the P3 program to pursue therapeutic antibodies to treat COVID-19.

VUMC’s approach to identifying potential antibody therapeutics is unique. They extract the B cells from patients who have recovered from a viral infection, in this case COVID-19. The next step is to screen through all of the antibodies using proprietary bioinformatics and select thousands of antibody sequences that have the potential to effectively treat the disease. Twist then “writes” these synthetic DNA sequences base by base. The sequences are subsequently put into a recombinant antibody workflow to produce material for screening and selection in a few short days to identify lead antibody candidates for further development.

“Twist exists to solve difficult problems, to meet the needs of our customers who are truly changing the world for the better,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder. “The work that VUMC is conducting using our synthetic antibodies is exactly that – changing the world for the better by addressing this pandemic head-on. We are proud to support such incredible visionary research that has the potential to revolutionize the way pandemics are addressed.”

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

