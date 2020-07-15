Fortress Brand Announces Partnership With Trivest

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortress Brand (“Fortress” or the “Company”) announces it has partnered with Trivest Partners, LP (“Trivest” or the “Firm”), a Miami-based, founder-focused private equity firm with nearly 40 years of experience creating strategic partnerships and fostering growth.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Fortress is a technology-enabled direct-to-consumer channel partner with a singular focus on driving game-changing growth for its clients in the Amazon® and similar ecosystems. The Company offers a fully outsourced, turnkey e-commerce solution for leading brands, providing re-seller protection, product development, and creative services while leveraging proprietary data analytics within the world’s largest online marketplaces. Importantly, Fortress purchases inventory from its customers and manages all logistics and fulfillment, allowing customers to focus on their core competencies.

“We are thrilled about the partnership with Trivest and this new chapter of growth for our company,” said Matt and Alex Beer, Fortress Brand’s Co-CEOs. “Trivest understands and supports our unwavering focus on providing world-class customer service, and the partnership will also allow the Fortress team to expand its menu of value-added solutions.”

Russ Wilson, Partner at Trivest, commented, “Fortress Brand’s exemplary leadership team, proprietary technology platform, and acute focus on customer service represent a rare combination. We believe lower middle-market companies achieve long-term success by helping their customers win. Fortress is a great example of this philosophy in action. We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to help the Company achieve its considerable potential.”

Fortress Brand is actively looking for like-minded businesses with which to partner. If you know of (1) traditional digital marketing/advertising agencies, (2) direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel managers (Amazon®, Shopify®, etc.), (3) product companies that have not optimized their Amazon® footprint, or (4) pure-play Amazon® pay-per-click management agencies, please reach out to the Trivest deal team below. Fortress is interested in both acquiring or partnering with/providing services to these types of businesses to drive a win-win outcome.

About Fortress Brand:

Fortress Brand is a technology-enabled retail agency that represents distinguished brands as their exclusive partner on the world's leading online marketplaces. The Company provides full-service retail management supported by a proprietary technology platform to protect its customers’ brand equity and maximize sales and marketing efficiency. For additional information, please visit www.fortressbrand.com.

About Trivest Partners:

Trivest Partners, LP, with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder/family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed over 350 transactions, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. For additional information, please visit www.trivest.com.