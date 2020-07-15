NewRez and Shelter Mortgage Announce Formation of New Joint Venture Lender, Home Sense Lending

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewRez LLC (“NewRez”), a national mortgage lender, announced today the formation of a new joint venture mortgage company to be added to its network of partners. NewRez and Shelter Mortgage Company, L.L.C. (“Shelter Mortgage”), the NewRez business division focused on Joint Venture lending, have partnered in this venture with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty, which is based in Londonderry, NH and serves areas throughout New England. The new joint venture lender, to be named Home Sense Lending LLC, will be led by Tammy Verani. With this new partnership, NewRez now has 16 JV partners across 12 states in the U.S.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty was founded in 1967 by Osvaldo Verani, and continues today under the ownership and management of his children. The company has grown consistently throughout New England and now has a network of over 500 licensed real estate agents. Given its experience with the JV partnership model, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty recognized an ideal match with lending industry leader Shelter Mortgage. The JV platform allows the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty to deliver expanded services and offerings to both agents and clients.

“We are excited to add Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty to our growing JV partnership channel. Their longevity and reputation in New England exemplify the way we at NewRez choose to do business by focusing on client services,” said Randy VandenHouten, Senior Vice President Joint Venture & Retail Lending, NewRez. “Tammy Verani’s commitment to the customer experience and her leadership will prove to be great assets, and I am confident of the value we will bring to agents and clients alike.”

“When looking for the right company to partner with for our joint venture, we selected NewRez and Shelter Mortgage based on their deep experience and excellent reputation in the market, as well as their innovative product suite,” said Giovanni Verani, Vice President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty. “We look forward to working together and using our platform and partnership to help benefit our agents and home buyers for years to come.”

For more information on the Shelter Mortgage joint venture platform, please contact Randy.VandenHouten@sheltermortgage.com or go to newrez.com.

About NewRez LLC

NewRez LLC (NewRez) is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 49 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. The servicing business operates through NewRez’s servicing division, which consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

About Shelter Mortgage Company, L.L.C.

Shelter Mortgage Company, L.L.C. (Shelter) is a leading retail residential mortgage originator predominantly focused on conforming purchase money loans generated through relationships with realtors, builders, and relocation companies. Founded in 1984 as a subsidiary of a community bank, Shelter joined the NewRez family of companies in 2014. The company has loan officers across the country with joint venture and partner relationships in over 30 states. Shelter has built a strong platform via its differentiated, partnership-based origination model, focus on purchase money originations and compliance-oriented culture.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty has been serving the real estate needs in the communities of New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts since 1967. In the last few years, the company has grown to have multiple real estate offices across southern and central New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts —with over 600 licensed real estate agents available to meet the real estate needs of clients in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. Through an emphasis on customer service, commitment to training, affiliation with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices real estate network, and utilization of the latest technological resources, the company is able to provide a memorable experience for both sellers and buyers.