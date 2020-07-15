RiskFirst’s PFaroe™DB Platform for Pension Risk Management Chosen by Graystone Consulting, a Business of Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RiskFirst, a Moody’s Analytics company, today announced that Graystone Consulting, a business of Morgan Stanley, will be using RiskFirst’s flagship PFaroeDB solution to improve its investment risk management offering for its institutional pension client base.

The PFaroe platform will assist Graystone Consulting in bringing a consistent approach to its investment risk management and advisory services across its many US offices and client teams. Notably, it will improve the integration of pension actuarial and liability analytics into the firm’s investment advice.

With the PFaroe solution, Graystone will be able to deliver more sophisticated asset-liability advice that promotes better investment decisions, with increased testing capabilities for different advice and scenarios. This will give its clients further visibility into their investment options and a more comprehensive understanding of their risk, ultimately helping them improve on key performance outcomes.

“The PFaroe platform’s diverse capabilities—more extensive data, enhanced liability modeling, and clearer analysis—will help our clients and consultants with their important investment decisions,” said Jeremy France, Managing Director and Head of Graystone Consulting. “Graystone has made a further commitment to providing enhanced tools to our consulting teams so that they can meet the complex demands of our clients, and PFaroe is a great addition to our tool-based capabilities. As an advanced, comprehensive software solution, PFaroe will help us to enhance our robust client service offering.”

Matthew Seymour, CEO of RiskFirst, added: “We’ve been seeing increasing demand across North America for the PFaroeDB solution and its use as a central information platform that is shared between investment managers, consultants, and their clients. Better, more accessible information leads to better decisions and better outcomes, and we’re pleased to support Graystone Consulting in this way.”

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

About Graystone Consulting

Graystone Consulting, a business of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, provides a complete range of investment consulting services to institutional clients, which include corporations, endowments and foundations, health care organizations, insurance entities, state and local governments, Taft-Hartley funds and family offices. Tailored investment advice is delivered by Institutional Consulting Directors, experienced investment professionals who are backed by a dedicated consulting team and the broad resources of Morgan Stanley. For further information, please visit www.morganstanley.com/graystoneconsulting.