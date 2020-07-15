ViacomCBS and Cox Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) and Cox Media Group (“CMG”) today announced a multi-year deal that renews CBS Television Network affiliation agreements for five stations, including two top 50 market affiliates, KIRO-TV in Seattle, WA and WJAX-TV in Jacksonville, FL. The agreement for WJAX-TV was approved by the station’s licensee, Hoffman Communications, to whom CMG provides certain services for the operation of the station. The five markets combined reach nearly 3% of the U.S. and serve more than 3 million households. CMG is among the top ten largest operators of CBS affiliates. Earlier this year, in February 2020, ViacomCBS and CMG entered into a multi-year renewal of the affiliation agreements for CMG’s WXVT-LD located in Greenville/Greenwood, Mississippi.

CMG’s CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers on CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, and widely distributed across vMVPD platforms.

“ We are happy to continue our longtime partnership with Cox Media Group,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “ Our agreement enables us to steadfastly serve CMG’s viewers and advertisers with industry leading entertainment, news and sports programming for years to come.”

“ CBS has been our valued partner for many years, and we are very pleased to have renewed our affiliation,” said Cox Media Group CEO Dan York. “ With our WHIO-TV Channel 7 in Dayton, OH leading the way as the #1 CBS affiliate in the country, we are proud to continue our relationship with CBS and strengthen it further in years to come. Our CMG stations’ award-winning journalism coupled with the strong programming on CBS is a winning combination.”

The agreements include renewals for these CBS affiliates: KIRO in Seattle-Tacoma, WA; WJAX in Jacksonville, FL; WHIO in Dayton, OH; KYMA in Yuma-El Centro, AZ; and KVIQ in Eureka, CA.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to diverse audiences in the communities in which it serves. The company’s operations include 33 market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 54 award-winning radio stations in 10 markets and numerous multi-platform streaming video and digital platforms. Cox Media Group’s portfolio includes affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable independent stations. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform business of CoxReps; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services with Local Solutions. For more information about Cox Media Group and its businesses, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com.