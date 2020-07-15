TNS Expands LTE Roaming Hub Coverage to Cover Central and South America

RESTON, VA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Network Services (TNS) has secured a major new agreement with a Central American carrier which extends the reach of the TNS-powered CCA LTE Roaming Hub to nine countries across Central and South America.

The new roaming partner agreement means that TNS can now support outbound roaming traffic from US carriers to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama, in addition to Mexico which went live in 2019. Collectively these countries cover approximately 193,000 square miles, making up 96% of Central America geographically and covering 99% of the region’s population. TNS can now also reach Puerto Rico and Colombia as it expands further into South America.

“We’re delighted to have secured this new agreement which gives us a major footprint across Central America and a strong lead into South America,” said David Kaemmer, TNS’ Vice President of Sales. “Our LTE Roaming Hub is a critical tool for carriers wishing to support their subscribers outside of their home network. We provide a seamless solution which offers coverage in the US and Canada that is far greater than a regional operator could get from any individual Tier-1 operator themselves. Reinforcing this with extensive Central American coverage boosts our already strong international portfolio that includes countries across the Caribbean, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.”

The CCA LTE Roaming Hub provides operators with a large, unique, and transparent inbound footprint within North America that supports efficient VoLTE, enables roaming to and from 4G LTE, and provides inbound roaming revenue opportunities for Hub roaming partners.

Steven K. Berry, President and CEO of CCA, said: “TNS’ continued investment in its Hub provides regional carriers with a strong solution to the challenge of supporting their roaming subscribers abroad. We are pleased to see the latest steps TNS has taken, which will help further improve the subscriber experience and enable regional carriers to compete more effectively.”

From small rural telecom operators to the largest multi-national carriers, TNS has over 500 enterprise customers and provides robust product solutions for wireless and wireline operators globally. This month TNS has been recognized by Kaleido Intelligence as a Champion in its Steering of Roaming, and Data and Financial Clearing categories. TNS offers its customers 24x7x365 support via its Network Operating Centers in the US, UK and Australia. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries.

ENDS

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services and is committed to delivering superior service and world-leading payments, financial services and telecommunications solutions to many of the world’s most prestigious companies.

Founded in 1990 in the US and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, TNS provides an extensive portfolio of services to customers in more than 60 countries spanning the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information about TNS visit www.tnsi.com or go to our media center for our latest news https://tnsi.com/media-center/

About CCA

CCA is the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. Members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem. For more information about CCA’s LTE Roaming Hub, please contact Kim Caronchi at kcaronchi@ccamobile.org or visit www.ccamobile.org.