Western Canada Lottery Corporation Chooses HPE GreenLake to Drive Digital Transformation and Save Costs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), one of Canada’s leading lottery organizations, has selected HPE GreenLake to drive its digital modernization efforts, create standardization, save costs and improve performance to front line staff applications.

Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) manages and operates lottery and gaming-related activities on behalf of the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

Western Canada Lottery Corporation was working with dated IT infrastructure and a lean team to address the needs of the business. To become more agile, reduce capital IT costs and redeploy IT staff to critical initiatives, WCLC chose HPE GreenLake to modernize its corporate IT needs – from running day-to-day business, to managing HR resources, finance teams, and customer information. With HPE GreenLake, WCLC was also able to simplify procurement processes; reducing the time, complexity and resourcing involved.

“HPE GreenLake’s operational model was a real differentiator for us,” said Nicholas Douville, Director of Infrastructure and Operations of Western Canada Lottery Corporation. “The ability to pay only for what we use, and to be flexible and add computing needs quickly for future changes to – and introductions of – applications is critical to Western Canada Lottery Corporation’s success. HPE GreenLake helps us create consistency and standardization for our infrastructure and helps streamline our budgets for it.”

HPE GreenLake allows WCLC to choose the correct platform for the right workload, without having to make one technology work for everything and sink capital dollars into an overprovisioned environment. In the HPE GreenLake service, HPE provided WCLC with HPE Synergy, HPE Simplivity and 3PAR to help the company’s modernization efforts – allowing WCLC to support all its corporate workloads on the ideal platform of its choice: virtualization on Simplivity, and other critical applications like Oracle or SQL on HPE Synergy and 3PAR. With HPE GreenLake, WCLC was able to choose the technology that worked for their business need – and to pay as they go and only for what they use.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Western Canada Lottery Corporation to help accelerate the modernization and transformation of its infrastructure,” said Keith White, SVP and General Manager of HPE GreenLake. “Western Canada Lottery Corporation is a perfect example of how companies are increasingly wanting to manage their data on the platform of their choice, bringing the cloud experience to where it’s needed, all within an as-a-service model.”

HPE GreenLake was selected as the ideal choice for WCLC’s needs, as it allowed the team to optimize performance, monitor and control costs, while being flexible and scalable when the business needed it and deliver a true cloud experience to WCLC employees everywhere. WCLC was able to save capital dollars, get all of the technology it needed with flexibility to scale, and also receive white-glove services from HPE Pointnext Technology Services that supported WCLC’s small IT team.

HPE partnered with Powerland, one of Canada’s leading and fastest growing IT infrastructure providers, to help WCLC drive its digital transformation and modernization efforts, improve overall performance and save costs.

