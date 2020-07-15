Sinclair Research Announces Strategic Partnership with Bolder BioPATH to Expand Early-stage Discovery Model Portfolio

AUXVASSE, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Research, a leading provider of nonclinical contract research services, today announced a strategic partnership with Bolder BioPATH, a premier provider of pharmacology and pathology services specializing in in vivo models of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and other autoimmune and inflammation models.

“Bolder BioPATH has developed a portfolio of high-quality pharmacology models backed by their trusted reputation in pharmacology and pathology services. The addition of their pharmacology expertise to Sinclair’s growing nonclinical toxicology services is an excellent strategic fit and enables us to support customers earlier in the development process on their way toward critical IND-enabling studies,” says Andy Brown, Sinclair Research’s Vice President of Commercial Operations. “Sinclair Research will be able to provide an expanded portfolio of in vivo pharmacology models in conjunction with our full-service IND-enabling toxicology and safety pharmacology service offering to help pharmaceutical developers progress from discovery all the way to first-in-human trials.”

In addition to offering broad portfolio of in vivo pharmacology models, Sinclair’s strategic partnership with Bolder BioPATH brings over 20 years of expertise in novel pharmacology model development for a wide range of test materials, therapeutic areas and in multiple animal species.

“The Bolder BioPATH team is excited about combining our broad portfolio of pharmacology models with a full-service GLP toxicology partner in Sinclair Research, allowing us to focus on early-stage drug discovery models and troubleshooting pharmacological challenges,” Bolder BioPATH Chief Executive Officer Phillip Bendele said. “Through this partnership, we can leverage our core domain expertise to offer our discovery services in combination with Sinclair Research’s exploratory and IND-enabling toxicology services and better support our clients as they advance their programs to the clinic.”

About Sinclair Research

Sinclair Research, a nonclinical contract research organization (CRO), offers animal efficacy models, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics evaluation, IND-enabling toxicology and safety pharmacology research capabilities to support biopharmaceutical, animal health and medical device development programs. Sinclair is experienced in all research models and the undisputed experts in miniature swine. With more than 50 years of experience, Sinclair has emerged as a leader in diabetes, dermal, otic and animal health research services with streamlined quality systems supporting both VICH and GLP-compliant studies and SEND reporting with no backlog.

About Bolder BioPATH

Bolder BioPATH, Inc. is a contract pharmacology and pathology company specializing in In Vivo models of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and the Central Nervous System as well as other autoimmune and inflammation models. Our goals are to provide preclinical (efficacy and toxicity) data to support advancing proteins and small molecules to IND/NDA stage.