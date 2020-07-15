MDClone Forms Unique Research and Innovation Network With Global Health Leaders

BE’ER-SHEVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MDClone, a digital health company, together with leading healthcare organizations from around the world, announced today the founding of The Global Network - a research and knowledge sharing collaborative. The Global Network leverages the MDClone platform to democratize data by organizing complex patient information and protecting patient privacy with synthetic data. Addressing an important barrier in cross-institution collaboration, synthetic data will allow for robust analysis using data which contains no individual patient information. The MDClone platform offers a framework to better understand the health of patients and develop solutions for care delivery. Using the platform installed across The Global Network sites, members will develop solutions and explore ideas together to improve patient health.

“MDClone provides access to data as never before,” said Ziv Ofek, Founder and CEO. “In a short time, we’ve seen dramatic impacts with physicians implementing new quality initiatives and researchers moving from idea to publication. The Global Network will take this to another level by connecting some of the world’s most innovative healthcare organizations and transforming insights into action. Ultimately, The Global Network will create new technologies and services, built-in collaboration across the membership and benefits for patients worldwide.”

In its first year, The Global Network will focus on three pillars of research: health services, clinical medicine and precision medicine. Members will be able to conduct projects within multiple sites, including study design and replication, testing new approaches and partnering with external healthcare organizations. These projects can be conducted without sharing individual patient information, utilizing synthetic data generated by MDClone at each member site from over 30 million total patients within the network.

The virtual launch includes:

Dr. Mike Phillips, Intermountain Healthcare, USA

Dr. David Nash, Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University, USA

Dr. Philip Payne, Washington University in St. Louis, USA

Dr. Peter Embi, Regenstrief Institute, USA

Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, Jewish General Hospital, Canada

Dr. Alan Forester, The Ottawa Hospital, Canada

Professor Ran Balicer, Clalit Health Services, Israel

Dr. Michael Halbertal, Rambam Healthcare Campus, Israel

Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Sheba Medical Center, Israel

MDClone’s platform, already installed in numerous health systems, has yielded impressive results. The platform turns cycles of discovery from months and years to hours and days through self-service exploration and access to synthetic data without IRB approval. Examples of MDClone in action include building a program for managing the chronic kidney disease population at Intermountain Healthcare, a machine-learning model for predicting sepsis at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, evaluating side effects of immunotherapy on oncology patients at Sheba Medical Center and optimizing insulin treatment for diabetic patients at Rambam Health Care Campus in Israel. Some of the first projects underway in The Global Network are focused on understanding treatments and outcomes for patients with COVID-19. The members will establish additional opportunities for working within The Global Network at its first meeting in Summer 2020.

About MDClone

MDClone democratizes data, empowering exploration, discovery and collaboration to improve patients’ health. With MDClone, any user can ask and answer any question in real time. This dramatic paradigm shift is made possible by MDClone’s unique technology for organizing, accessing and protecting the privacy of patient data, enabling healthcare knowledge workers to transform ideas into actionable insights in rapid cycles. Founded in 2016 in Israel, MDClone works with major health systems, payers and life science companies in the U.S., Canada and Israel.

About The Global Network powered by MDClone

The Global Network powered by MDClone is a collaborative environment where ideas can be leveraged from across the healthcare ecosystem to improve patient health. Member-driven, The Global Network includes healthcare organizations from the U.S., Canada and Israel: