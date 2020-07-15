Stonecourt Capital and Cinturion Corp Ltd. Announce Collaboration on the Trans Europe Asia System

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A major milestone advancing the Trans Europe Asia System (TEAS) was reached with the collaboration announcement between Stonecourt Capital, an investment firm based in New York, and the developer of TEAS, Cinturion Corp Ltd. TEAS is a new generation of data transport infrastructure which will serve the rapidly growing requirements of the markets between Europe and India.

“TEAS represents a unique opportunity to deploy an advanced network infrastructure which will provide an integration of data transport with open market access utilizing next-generation technology and is supported by local partners in each market. We are excited to be partnering with Cinturion and its experienced and knowledgeable team,” said Eric Gribetz, Managing Partner of Stonecourt Capital. “Our collaboration includes financial advice from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and legal (including specific industry) experience of Greenberg Traurig, LLP.”

“Stonecourt’s collaboration with Cinturion brings the TEAS project to the next phase of implementation,” says Greg Varisco, CEO of Cinturion. “We believe we have assembled a stellar team steeped in industry and technical experience, leading to the development of an excellent system design and important key relationships in the major markets between Europe and India. TEAS will provide a next-generation value to the data transport system requirements in and between these markets. Stonecourt’s partnership brings a sophisticated group to help ensure our success.”

About Stonecourt Capital

Stonecourt Capital is a private investment firm focused on providing financial and strategic resources to facilitate the transformational growth of companies across a broad array of industries. Its principals have a long history of funding and facilitating large infrastructure projects to support some of the world’s leading companies. Stonecourt is backed by some of the largest family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors.

About Cinturion Corp Ltd.

With its key management having a long history of involvement in the development and implementation of submarine telecommunications cable systems worldwide, Cinturion is focused on the development of new fiber-optic networks utilizing modern submarine cable systems coupled with the latest terrestrial technology for greenfield or underserved markets. The strength of Cinturion comes from its diverse and experienced members, whose profiles include that of senior management, technical, financial, project management, systems engineering and sales, and which represent all the core elements required for successfully implementing major international systems.

