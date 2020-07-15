Whistle to Offer Messaging Services for Lark Hotels

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whistle, the leading hotel and guest messaging platform, announced today that it is providing its services to Lark Hotels, a collection of boutique hotels in New England.

“Lark Hotels are located in some of the most iconic communities in New England, including Martha’s Vineyard, Provincetown, and Kennebunkport. By using Whistle’s messaging platform, Lark Hotels is enhancing their guests’ experience by making it easy to communicate with the hotel staff before and during their stay,” said Christopher Hovanessian, CEO of Whistle Messaging, Inc. “For boutique hotels, Whistle provides staff with an efficient, touchless way to manage workflow and make sure guests’ needs are taken care of quickly and efficiently.”

“Whistle’s messaging services use the guest’s choice of messaging services, including SMS and WhatsApp. Whistle is available at all Lark Hotels, across New England. We are happy to be working with Whistle. Our hotels are located in some of the most historic communities in the United States, but feature all the modern luxuries travelers have come to expect. To be able to offer all the communications and service benefits to our guests and track our performance in real time across our group of hotels is why we chose to work with Whistle. Whistle is a critical part of Lark Hotels' contactless check-in solution, which is particularly essential right now,” said Peter Twachtman, CEO at Lark Hotels.

Whistle is currently used by thousands of hotels worldwide, including many boutique collections, like Lark Hotels, along with major brands.

Whistle is integrated with over 25 Property Management Systems, including Clock PMS, a cloud-based hotel management platform, which is being utilized by Lark Hotels.

About Whistle Messaging, Inc.

At Whistle, we believe there is a better way to run your hotel. A more efficient, less invasive way where guests are engaged from booking through departure. We're passionate about what we do, and our mission is to help hotels achieve it. We focus on bridging the gap between your guests and your team, simplifying the experience for everyone involved. Through our software, Whistle’s goal is to become the digital front desk for your hotel, reducing the workload of your staff while elevating the guest experience.

For more information visit www.trywhistle.com.