Fan to Win Fully Funded Road Trip in “Go With Bo” Sweepstakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Are you hitting the open road for a well-deserved, safe vacation? If so, Go With Bo! Today, Bojangles is launching the Go With Bo sweepstakes that gives one lucky fan the chance to win a fully funded road trip from the popular Southern food restaurant chain while also providing helpful resources for all fans to plan their trips.

“Bojangles fans - no one deserves a getaway more than you, so we wanted to invite you to the hit the road on our tab,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles chief marketing officer. “Take our quiz, use our resources and save a little room in the car for our famous chicken and biscuits. We have everything you need to keep the are-we-there-yet language to a minimum and help you plan a trip that you’ll remember with a smile for years to come.”

First, visit Bojangles.com/gowithbo and take the quiz to determine what type of road tripper you are. Then, enter your email and zip code to unlock the results and be entered to win the road trip. The contest will begin on July 15 and will close on Aug. 5, but the resources will remain available for all your road trip needs.

One lucky fan will be randomly selected to receive $2,500 in cash along with a $500 hotel gift card, $500 gas card, $500 rental car gift card and – of course – $500 to Bojangles. After all, no road trip is complete without Chicken Supremes®.

Spread the word to all your road-trippin' teammates to share in the excitement and increase your chances to win. Along with the chance-to-win, Bojangles has created a road trip resource page that includes a Bo-Bucket List, Word Scramble, Bo-Bingo cards, Coloring Pages and a list of BOriginal Southeast vacation itineraries so everyone can #GoWithBo this summer.

For official contest rules and regulations, visit Bojangles.com/gowithbo/rules-regulations.php.

