Veoci Partners with Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency to Implement a Virtual EOC and Provide COVID-19 Solutions

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency (TAEMA) and Veoci are partnering to implement a virtual emergency operations center (EOC) through CARES Act funding, which provided the resources the agency needed to acquire the solution.

TAEMA oversees and conducts emergency management operations for an area of nearly 1 million people, including the City of Tulsa and Tulsa County. Tornadoes and floods are not infrequent here, and the agency often helps neighboring states and communities respond to disasters as well.

Partnering with Veoci provides a simple and cost-effective alternative to expanding the agency’s physical EOC to fully accommodate necessary team leaders and operations, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the solution fully implemented, the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency will be able to easily accommodate the 100 plus team members and stakeholders involved in the virtual EOC.

“It’s the capturing of data and the coordination we’re seeking help with, and that’s where Veoci comes in,” Joe Kralicek, Executive Director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, said. “It lets us help our communities better by giving us the tools needed to be a leader in not just the response phase, but all the other phases of a disaster.”

Veoci will also provide the agency with solutions for operations critical to responding to the current COVID-19 pandemic, including:

Resource requests

PPE and inventory management

Internal notification

Expense tracking

FEMA reimbursement tracking

As an online digital platform, Veoci also enables the agency to observe social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions for what are traditionally in-person operations.

“All municipalities and agencies across the country should follow the standard the TAEMA is setting,” Nathaniel Ellis, Director of Solutions at Veoci, said. “If there’s one thing the COVID-19 pandemic has made clear, it’s the need for stronger, faster, and virtual channels for responding to emergencies. We’re excited to see the Agency move forward with their solutions and the difference those solutions will make for them.”

About Veoci: Veoci is a cloud-based platform for emergency management, team collaboration, and daily operations, designed to meet the decision-making and communication requirements of multiple teams at many locations. With stringent security, highest availability, and quickly scalable performance, Veoci is designed for governments and organizations of every size and complexity.