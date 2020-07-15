Eurogate Has Gone Live With Navis N4 at Its Bremerhaven Terminal

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, today announced that Eurogate’s Container Terminal Bremerhaven GmbH (CTB) has implemented Navis N4 at its location. The implementation project was an important milestone for the company as the terminal modernizes to improve customer services and boost performance at the terminal.

CTB is located in North West Germany directly on the North Sea and is considered a hub for container traffic in the region, handling 2.3 million TEU annually. Along with accommodating some of the largest container ships in the world, CTB offers excellent hinterland connections and a strong intermodal mix for the further transport of goods. Due to its 30 year-old legacy system limitations, CTB needed to upgrade its system to enhance its performance with a more innovative TOS. The terminal chose N4 to optimize operations, serve as a baseline for additional modernization projects and to collaborate with all of the terminals already operating on the system nearby.

“At CTB, we have always prided ourselves on strong customer service with a high degree of reliability at our terminal. This implementation project has made it possible for our team to reach the next level of service with the industry standard TOS system, which will help us remain competitive, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Manuela Drews, Managing Director, CTB. “In addition to positively impacting our operations, mastering the N4 system has amplified confidence, motivation and ambitions among the team for further changes and development at the terminal.”

“Modernization projects, including investments in technology, are an important way for terminals to streamline workflow, increase collaboration and enhance productivity with the latest solutions in the industry,” said Jacques Marchetti, General Manager EMEA, Navis. “We are excited to have been the catalyst of other improvement projects at CTB and are looking forward to seeing them continue to strengthen operations at the terminal with N4.”

