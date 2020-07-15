Atlassian Adopts Camunda BPM for Business Process Automation

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open source software provider Camunda today announced that Atlassian has selected Camunda as its business rules and business process automation technology for a range of applications and use cases spanning finance, commerce, marketing, customer support and more. Camunda software will support Atlassian’s enterprise-wide business process automation initiatives, helping make business operations more efficient.

Atlassian is a global software company with more than 4,000 employees that makes software to help teams organize, discuss, and complete their work. With Camunda BPM, Atlassian’s development teams gain access to a complete business process automation tech stack with powerful execution engines for BPMN workflows and DMN decisions, paired with essential applications for modeling, operations and analytics.

One of the initial projects will utilize Camunda’s business process and decision automation capabilities to integrate with a new SaaS-based accounting platform, helping centralize finance workflows and revenue recognition processes. Several additional projects will follow including process automation for Salesforce lead management and routing customer support cases.

Atlassian selected Camunda for its high-throughput performance, ability to support collaboration among IT and business users, and interoperability with a wide variety of development environments, including Java, Python, and NodeJS.

“Our IT teams have been focussed on streamlining the customer experiences ranging from buying to support across our product offerings. Using Camunda allows our teams to stay agile, while centralizing business processes and rules with improved end-to-end visibility. This transformation will eventually power our non-technical stakeholders to self-serve their needs as we iterate for optimization and scale,” said Vinayak Varma, Intelligent Automation Senior Team Lead at Atlassian. “Teaming up with Camunda enables our IT teams to focus on shipping critical business processes with agility, visibility & efficiency.”

Camunda provides a unique, developer-friendly approach to process automation that is both scalable and standards-based, allowing IT and business teams to work together effectively. Camunda’s flexible deployment options align with Atlassian’s requirements for BPM and process automation, providing Spring Boot and embedded deployment strategies as part of Atlassian’s microservices architecture.

“Atlassian tools are renowned by virtually every IT team around the world, and we’re proud that Camunda was chosen by their development teams to build the agile and high-throughput process automation solutions they need for their critical business systems,” said Jakob Freund, Camunda CEO and co-founder.

