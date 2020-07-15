WernerCo Enlists Fairbanks Energy Services for LED Lighting Upgrade at 500,000 ft2 Manufacturing Facility

HINGHAM, Mass. & CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Energy Services, a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm and developer of comprehensive commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, today announced the completion of an interior LED lighting project at one of WernerCo’s Illinois-based, jobsite equipment manufacturing facilities. This project has lowered the international manufacturer’s power usage at this site, totaling an estimated $156,000 in annual savings.

Completing hundreds of large commercial and industrial projects every year, Fairbanks Energy Services designed this LED lighting upgrade to deliver three primary results for Werner:

Improve sustainability, one of Werner’s core corporate values Reduce energy use and solve light level issues to improve safety onsite Lower annual operational expenditure on energy for highly productive, 24/7 facility

Faced with low light levels, aging building infrastructure and some existing lighting issues, Werner brought in Crescent Electrical Supply and Fairbanks Energy Services to design a turnkey project and achieve a payback period of under two years to improve efficiency at the Midwest facility. Fairbanks Energy collaborated with Crescent to source best-in-class equipment for the upgrade.

Installed across the 500,000 ft2 property, the LED lighting solutions are estimated to lower annual energy use by over 1,473,000 kWh. Of the 1,750 lights installed, over 900 were high-bay fixtures, set to a variety of lumen outputs based on their ceiling heights and work areas. This project increased light levels in the production area by 60% while decreasing energy use from lighting by 60% and resulting in a 1.6 year payback.

“We are excited to see the visual and economic results of this sustainability project already making a difference,” said Lisa Urbina, Maintenance Lead at WernerCo “With 24/7 production at this site, we needed specific light levels to create a safe and productive working environment. The Fairbanks Energy team designed the right LED lighting project that delivered on the requirements from both finance and operations teams.”

“From start to finish, this project was engineered to produce the results Werner needed: specific light levels and a two year, or better, ROI,” said Rob Golden, Vice President of the Midwest Region at Fairbanks Energy Services “The national reach of Fairbanks Energy Services means we could provide industry best practice solutions with the right financial scope for a successful upgrade that dozens of other Midwest manufacturers should also consider.”

Fairbanks Energy Services continues delivering efficiency solutions and operational support for hundreds of companies across the US during the COVID-19 virus pandemic. In a sixth straight year of corporate growth, Fairbanks Energy’s turnkey solutions remain a priority for large C&I companies looking for custom efficiency measures and financially viable projects.

About Fairbanks Energy Services

Fairbanks Energy Services is a national, full-service design/build energy efficiency firm dedicated to providing cost-effective retrofit solutions for our clients. Our comprehensive approach and deep knowledge of federal, state and municipal incentive programs allow us to identify, develop and install solutions that maximize savings while minimizing capital outlay. The team’s 30 years of experience in providing energy conservation services for commercial and industrial clients throughout the country enable Fairbanks Energy to create energy-saving solutions that are also aligned with the comfort, aesthetics and budgetary needs of clients and their employees.

Learn more at https://www.fairbanksenergy.com.