CORRECTING and REPLACING The Lowry and Quaytickets Partner With Adyen to Support Arts Attractions as They Reopen

THE LOWRY AND QUAYTICKETS PARTNER WITH ADYEN TO SUPPORT ARTS ATTRACTIONS AS THEY REOPEN

Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, has announced its partnership with Greater Manchester arts venue, The Lowry, and its ticketing agency, Quaytickets.

The Lowry is a renowned cultural venue in the North West. It sells over 500,000 tickets annually, welcomes over a million visitors each year, and operates on behalf of 40 other venues via its ticketing platform, Quaytickets.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for the live entertainment and visitor attraction industries. But The Lowry is committed to supporting the sector as it reopens by ensuring it delivers the best possible customer experiences while helping its partners rebuild.

To achieve this, The Lowry and Quaytickets are working with Adyen, implementing its unified platform to reduce operational complexity by providing them with a single payment solution online and across all venues.

All Quaytickets partners will benefit from this collaboration. They’ll enjoy higher card authorization rates, data-driven fraud prevention, and a range of payment methods to welcome customers from around the world. Customer insights will help them develop a deeper understanding of visitors and create personalised experiences across channels.

Keith Kelly, Head of Ticketing at The Lowry, commented: “Working with Adyen to modernise and unify our payments infrastructure has been great. We’re particularly excited about the areas of the Adyen platform outside of ticketing. Its reporting engine, for example, will give us a 360-degree view of customer behaviour, spend, and interaction at a venue. This opens the door to a number of exciting opportunities to improve experiences.

“It might not be the smoothest road ahead for the arts and entertainment industry, but working with partners like Adyen means we’re able to continue offering a powerful package of services to support venues and visitor attractions in their recovery.”

To further revamp its technology, Quaytickets has also launched a new API-driven ticketing platform, SRO provided by SeatGeek, with which Adyen is fully integrated. The new booking system is completely customisable and can reduce labour-intensive jobs for the Quaytickets team. Meanwhile, customers will benefit from easier navigation across venues, tickets, prices, and special offers.

Colin Neil, SVP Business Development at Adyen UK, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with The Lowry and Quaytickets. As an internationally known, iconic Greater Manchester venue, The Lowry has established itself as one of the entertainment industry’s leading ticket offices.”

“The arts and culture industry in the UK has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19. But, by focusing on providing the best experience possible across all their partners, they’re contributing to the industry’s recovery as a whole.”

The Lowry is currently closed until at least 31st August 2020. However, its new timed entry system has already gone live to cope with restrictions and social distancing in theatres and galleries once they reopen.

You can keep track of The Lowry’s reopening at: https://thelowry.com/. For more information about Adyen’s payment platform, go to: www.adyen.com.

About Adyen

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Vue Entertainment and Fat Face. The cooperation with The Lowry and Quaytickets as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About The Lowry and Quaytickets

Operated by The Lowry, Quaytickets opened in 2005 as a Primary ticket agency offering a full range of ticketing services to clients throughout the UK. Quaytickets brings together their experience of running ticketing for a large internationally recognised venue with that of being a ticket supplier. Quaytickets offer an efficient and effective service with all our revenue supporting the work of The Lowry Trust in our local community of Salford. Quaytickets are delighted to have been awarded the Outstanding Customer Service Award in December 2019 by the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (S.T.A.R) and the Outstanding Ticket Office Award in January 2020 by the International Ticketing Association (INTIX).

