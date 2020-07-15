Miracle Mile Advisors Announces Partnership with $250M Aequitas Wealth Management

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miracle Mile Advisors, one of the top-ranked, fastest-growing independent investment advisory firms, today announced that Aequitas Wealth Management will join its firm this month. Aequitas is a Los Angeles-based wealth management firm and brings more than 60 years of combined expertise in financial planning along with $250 million in managed portfolios, increasing Miracle Mile Advisors’ total to nearly $2 billion. The principals of Aequitas Wealth Management will join Miracle Mile Advisors as Managing Directors.

"This partnership expands our market and brings a committed team of experienced professionals who are aligned with and support our strategic growth objectives," said Matt Granski, Head of Strategy at Miracle Mile Advisors.

"The Aequitas team shares our values of top-notch culture and commitment to client engagement," added Brock Moseley, Founder and Managing Partner at Miracle Mile Advisors. “Joe and Sarah work closely with their clients to deliver first-class consultation and personalized care. Their passion for what they do will make them invaluable additions to our diverse and talented team."

The Aequitas team will tap into Miracle Mile’s award-winning team, as well as the firm’s robust technology, and reporting that provides actionable, goal-based insights to clients.

"We were searching for a partner that shares our investment philosophy and focus on customer care, as well as one that brings the best practices in technology infrastructure and back-office support," said Joseph Alexopoulos, co-founder of Aequitas Wealth Management. "Miracle Mile, like Aequitas, makes an enormous commitment to going the extra mile for its clients, and its culture focuses on serving clients across teams, not silos, which is how we have always operated as well."

The Aequitas Wealth Management principals includes:

Joseph Alexopoulos, CFP®, CFE, MBA has more than 25 years of experience in wealth management. Prior to founding Aequitas Wealth Management, he was a Vice President at Citigroup Private Bank in Geneva, Switzerland. Previously, at Fidelity Investments, Joe advised high net worth clients with their investment portfolios and managed nearly $400 million in portfolio assets. A graduate of Bryant University in Rhode Island, Joe earned his MBA from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business. He is also an active member of METal International (Media, Entertainment and Technology and Leaders).

Sarah Lewis, CFP®, CFE, MBA has over 30 years of financial services experience. Before founding Aequitas Wealth Management, she held senior positions at Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company (now JP Morgan Chase), Ernst & Young Consulting, and Crédit Agricole SA. Fluent in French, Sarah has held senior positions in New York, Paris, Amsterdam, and Oslo. She earned her MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management and her undergraduate degree at Drury University in Missouri. She is a Member of the Board of Trustees of Drury University in Missouri and a former President of the Beverly Hills Estate Planning Council.

About Miracle Mile Advisors

Miracle Mile Advisors is a leader in providing independent investment advice to high net worth individuals, families and business owners, and institutions including endowments foundations, pension plans, non-profits, schools, and unions. As one of the fastest-growing independent registered investment advisors in the country, the firm is committed to providing sophisticated, objective financial advice using low-cost custom investment strategies backed by a fiduciary standard.

