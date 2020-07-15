Swisslog Healthcare Awarded an Agreement from MMCAP Infuse for InSite® In-Facility Medication Packaging and Dispensing Systems

InSite® is a fully-automated medication packaging system that provides remote dispensing for corrections and long-term care facilities. InSite serves as an on-site pharmacy to significantly improve medication access, reduce pharmacy and facility labor and minimize medication waste. For residents, that adds up to the right medication, right when they need it most. (Photo: Business Wire)

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier of medication management solutions and services for healthcare environments, announces a new agreement with MMCAP Infuse, a national intergovernmental cooperative purchasing organization serving city, county and state government healthcare facilities nationwide.

The agreement places the InSite® In-Facility Medication Packaging and Dispensing System among the products listed by MMCAP and available for purchase by its membership.

The new agreement commences July 15, providing MMCAP Infuse members pre-negotiated pricing for InSite, a fully automated, onsite medication packaging and delivery system providing remote dispensing for correctional and long-term care facilities. Patients living in these facilities benefit from timely administration of prescribed medication made possible by on-demand availability of patient-specific medication packets.

“Our agreement with MMCAP Infuse assures its members receive operational value on purchasing InSite systems,” said Mike Carmody, Vice President of Long-Term Care at Swisslog Healthcare. “InSite provides nursing staff with greater access to medication, increases the efficiency of med-pass workflows, and reduces medication waste associated with traditional blister pack methods.”

Learn more about Swisslog Healthcare and InSite in-facility packaging and dispensing automation by visiting https://www.swisslog-healthcare.com/insite.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patient’s needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

About MMCAP Infuse

MMCAP Infuse is a national intergovernmental cooperative purchasing organization for government facilities that provide healthcare services. MMCAP Infuse was established in 1985, is operated by the State of Minnesota, Office of State Procurement and is self-funded. It has over 13,000 members across all 50 states. Use of MMCAP Infuse is free for its members and purchasing from its contracts is voluntary.

MMCAP Infuse's mission is to ensure the best value for pharmaceuticals and healthcare products and services to government facilities across the nation through executing contracts that leverage aggregated member volume to drive deeper discounts. For more information about MMCAP Infuse, please visit https://infuse-mn.gov/ or find the organization on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.