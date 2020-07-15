Yellowbrick and MANTA Partner to Deliver Wide Range of Enterprise Data Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today announced that MANTA has joined the company’s partner program. Yellowbrick and MANTA share a commitment to helping enterprises get the most out of their data and data infrastructures. Together, they offer a robust solution spanning data analytics, data governance, and digital transformation, among other applications. As part of their partnership, the companies are working on technical certifications, performance tuning, best-practices guides, and joint go-to-market opportunities.

“MANTA’s unified lineage platform is an ideal match for our hybrid cloud data warehouse,” said Allen Holmes, vice president of business development at Yellowbrick Data. “Our performance, ease of use, and hybrid cloud expertise complement MANTA’s ability to understand complex data flows throughout the enterprise—and together, we offer a robust approach to data analytics that drives actionable insights and digital transformation.”

“Yellowbrick has proven the value of their data warehouse at some of the world’s most demanding enterprises,” said Tomas Kratky, CEO at MANTA. “We are thrilled to join their partner program. More importantly, we’re ready to deliver a unified and integrated approach to solving big data challenges around development, DevOps, data privacy, data governance, digital transformation, and other applications that are a make-or-break for business success.”

MANTA’s unified lineage platform serves a variety of users across an enterprise, and with its extensive lineage capabilities, it allows all data consumers to achieve their collective goals faster. Thanks to automated and accurate lineage adjusted to the needs of all users, no matter how tech-savvy they are, MANTA provides in-depth visibility into all data flows, transformations, and dependencies, which allows users to perform instant root-cause and impact analyses, without reaching out to other departments or external vendors.

The MANTA partnership is part of Yellowbrick’s ongoing strategy to build the most complete and robust partner ecosystem in the data warehousing industry. Thanks to a familiar, standards-based PostgreSQL front end, customers can confidently deploy Yellowbrick systems knowing they can leverage their existing database infrastructure and employee skill sets associated with innovating pioneers such as MANTA—without having to worry about complex integration. The combination of Yellowbrick’s hybrid cloud technology and complementary solutions like MANTA can help enterprises improve data analytics capabilities, achieve faster time to insights, facilitate more-effective business decision-making, and innovate and thrive in the competitive global marketplace. And they can do this with ease and speed, since Yellowbrick plugs in seamlessly with very little operational overhead.

About MANTA

MANTA is the core of all data flows in the organization, and with its lineage capabilities, it enables digital transformation. The self-service platform demonstrates the data journey in a way that is clear and easily understandable to those at all levels of the organization. MANTA lineage delivers actionable intelligence to accelerate development, shorten time to market, speed up the modernization process, boost governance efforts, ensure data quality, and enforce data security. Learn more getmanta.com.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data provides the world’s only modern data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick Data Warehouse to power critical business outcomes and get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in near real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via fixed-cost annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com.

