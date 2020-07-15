Freenome Holdings, Inc. Chooses SYSPRO ERP to Help Enable Next-Generation Early Cancer Detection

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, announced today that Freenome Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to early cancer detection, has chosen SYSPRO ERP Software to streamline and enhance its business for optimal growth.

Freenome has pioneered the most comprehensive multiomics platform for early cancer detection with a routine blood draw, beginning with a colorectal cancer screening test. The company is integrating actionable insights through a machine learning feedback loop with healthcare providers, to leverage real-world data and improve patient care through early detection.

To continue on a path of innovation and growth, Freenome looks to SYSPRO and its specialized technology partner, Operations Resource Group (ORG), to strengthen and streamline its processes through integrations and modular capabilities. Areas of focus include accounting, financial reporting, controls, workflow, compliance, and security.

“Our team has implemented SYSPRO with another company and have found the experience very easy, collaborative, and informative. The urgency at Freenome to have an ERP system in place is similar to our last experience. The SYSPRO and ORG teams have delivered thus far to our expectations,” said William Quirk, Freenome Chief Financial Officer.

"I speak on behalf of the entire SYSPRO team when I say that we are proud to be part of Freenome’s journey in fighting cancer,” said Scott Hebert, SYSPRO USA Chief Sales Officer. “Freenome is a prime example of how SYSPRO’s manufacturing and distribution customers are changing the world by integrating new technologies and streamlining business practices."

“We are thrilled to partner with a company as forward-thinking and innovative as Freenome,” said Julia Maynard, Project Manager, Operations Resource Group. “Any support that we can provide to help further Freenome’s cause to save lives is of upmost importance to us.”

Learn more about the movers and makers in manufacturing and distribution by visiting the SYSPRO Customer Success library.

About Freenome

Freenome is an AI genomics company on a mission to empower everyone with the tools they need to detect, treat, and ultimately prevent their diseases. By applying advanced machine learning techniques to recent breakthroughs in genomic science, Freenome is developing noninvasive blood tests to detect early-stage cancer and improve precision oncology treatments for millions of patients. The company has raised $78 million from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Google Ventures, Polaris Partners, and Founders Fund. More information at www.freenome.com.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents.