International® RH Series Now Available With New Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series Transmission

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International Truck today announces that the first International® RH™ Series vehicles equipped with the new Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ (RHS) transmission have rolled off the manufacturing line.

Introduced late last year by the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, the Allison 3414 RHS transmission is an uprate variant of the company’s proven 3000 Series™, also offered by International.

“The International RH Series regional haul tractor was designed to provide customers a lightweight vehicle with optimal productivity and maneuverability,” said Chet Ciesielski, vice president, On-Highway Business, Navistar. “In listening to our customers, particularly in the Food and Beverage segment, we understood the need for this product, and are proud to offer a solution in the International RH Series equipped with the new Allison 3414 RHS transmission. The equipment integrates well, delivering more power, better performance and quieter operation at highway speeds.”

With the same form, fit and connections as a current Allison 3000 Series option, the 3414 RHS offers up to 410 horsepower and 1450 lb.-ft. of torque. The 3414 RHS provides fleets 25 percent faster acceleration 0-20 miles per hour, as compared to competitive automated manual transmissions. The new transmission also offers fuel economy improvements of up to eight percent with Allison’s xFE technology and FuelSense® 2.0 with DynActive® Shifting, which is included with every 3414 RHS. The 3414 RHS will be the lightest transmission in this segment. In fact, the 3414 RHS is 11 percent lighter than the next lightest competitive transmission in the segment. The 3414 RHS includes Allison’s industry-leading warranty of five years, 750,000 miles, including towing, with no exclusions on individual components. With no clutches to replace, fleets will be free of unplanned downtime due to costly clutch replacements.

“Allison's brand promise is to provide the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions in the world to enable our customers to work more efficiently. A key element to delivering on that mission is listening to the needs of our customers and we are pleased that doing so resulted in the 3414 RHS,” said Rohan Barua, vice president, North America OEM Sales, Allison Transmission. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Navistar and working together to meet the needs of our mutual customers.”

The RH™ Series integrated with the Allison 3414 RHS transmission capitalizes on the vehicle’s optimal maneuverability that enables drivers to navigate through tight city streets or loading docks while providing increased power that allows customers to utilize their fleets in various duty cycles. The enhanced fuel economy, greater power and responsiveness, and lighter weight of this equipment combination delivers improved safety and productivity for the driver.

The first RH™ Series vehicles equipped with the new Allison 3414 RHS transmission rolled off the manufacturing line this week with full production expected late 2020. To place an order or for additional information contact an International dealer or visit www.InternationalTrucks.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.