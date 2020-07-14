Pietro Rosa TBM Signs Multi-year Agreement With Boeing to Supply Titanium Forgings

MANIAGO, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pietro Rosa TBM is proud to announce that it has signed a long-term agreement with Boeing to supply forgings for use on the 787 Dreamliner, 777X and 737 MAX airplanes.

The agreement covers a variety of Titanium forgings and represents the first long-term agreement to be placed with Pietro Rosa TBM since the company’s milestone approvals with Boeing in 2018, enhancing Pietro Rosa TBM ability to enact its strategy for the provision of complex forged structural components.

The deal with Boeing further reinforces the Pietro Rosa Groups' supply of products in North America.

Mauro Fioretti, President and CEO of the Pietro Rosa Group, stated: “This commitment and great trust placed in us by Boeing further underpins our marketplace strategy, allowing us to grow our structural aircraft components business alongside our jet engine and turbine components business, seeking diversity and resiliency.”

“We are really pleased to welcome Pietro Rosa TBM amongst our Italian suppliers,” said Antonio De Palmas, President of Boeing Italy. “This contract award will further enrich the value of Boeing supply chain in Italy, a network of more than 30 tier-1 suppliers with specific capabilities, niches technologies, and a unique know-how. We look forward to working with Pietro Rosa TBM on three Boeing commercial programs and to further strengthening Boeing’s in-country presence and business.”

About Pietro Rosa TBM

Pietro Rosa TBM is a leading manufacturer of compressor airfoils and mission-critical components in the energy, aerospace, oil & gas and marine markets.

The group invests heavily in R&D and innovation and has built up its intellectual property in hot forming, machining, and surface finishing technologies through a solid collaboration with universities and research centers globally. Pietro Rosa TBM has plants in Europe and the USA.