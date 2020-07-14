BWX Technologies to Webcast Discussion of Its Second Quarter 2020 Results on Tuesday, August 4

LYNCHBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT) will webcast a discussion of its second quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The company will issue a press release detailing the results after market close on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Listen-only participants are encouraged to listen and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at www.bwxt.com/investors. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 844-850-0542 and (International) 412-317-6014. All participants should ask to be joined into the BWX Technologies (BWXT) call. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.

