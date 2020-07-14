Keystone Expands in Mid-Atlantic Region With the Rick Leet Agency in Pennsylvania

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) continues its expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region by bringing the Rick Leet Agency of Lakewood, Pennsylvania into its community.

“ The Rick Leet Agency is another perfect fit for Keystone’s community,” said Jim Trotter, interim state vice president for Pennsylvania. “ This partnership will provide resources that strengthen their agency while allowing them to remain independent.”

“ We are excited to partner with Keystone, as they share our core belief that relationships matter,” said Rick Leet, owner, and agency principal. “ With Keystone’s support, we will be able to continue to implement agency best practices and be our clients’ preferred agency for generations to come.”

About the Rick Leet Agency–The agency was established in 1938 by principal Rick Leet’s grandfather. His father took over the agency which became Nationwide Insurance in 1961. Rick came on board in 1983 and started an agency from scratch as his father was not ready to retire. He doubled the agency in three years. In 2019, Rick went independent from Nationwide and created his own firm. The agency writes a sizeable share of financial services business.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 14 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance Journal's 2019 list of Top 20 Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.