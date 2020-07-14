Deluxe Partners with TIME, Columbia Business School to Offer Series of Affordable Business Classes

SHOREVIEW, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, recently announced a partnership with TIME and Columbia Business School to make available at an accessible price, The Business of Change, a new series of online, on-demand business classes that empower anyone to take control of their futures during this moment of economic uncertainty.

The courses are designed for anyone looking to expand their professional skills on a range of topics, including: the essential skills to become a more successful leader, creating a customer-centric marketing strategy, the fundamentals of corporate finance, negotiation skills, and more. The courses range from $65 to $195 per class, a price that was made more affordable thanks to support from Deluxe.

“At Deluxe, we believe in the power of education for small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO at Deluxe. “We are excited to step up as a company to make these classes affordable to not only to our small business customers, but to entrepreneurs and community leaders across the country, especially those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The courses, five of which are available now, with new classes coming in September, come at a time when many small businesses have been affected by the pandemic. With courses that help with marketing strategies, finance, negotiation skills and more, Deluxe is stepping up to make sure they are affordable to all.

“We’re very pleased to be able to partner with TIME and Columbia University on this amazing program,” said Chris Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer at Deluxe. “Not only are we excited we can help make this program more affordable, but we’re also announcing through this partnership that we’ve secured 1,000 free seats to the courses for our employees and customers.”

The 1,000 free seats will be dispersed by Deluxe to both employees and customers. Deluxe will be offering some of the seats to attendees of their upcoming DX Live Event taking place virtually on July 16.

About Deluxe Corporation

