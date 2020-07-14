Butler County Ohio Selects BCR’s Patented CleanB® Technology to Solve Odor and Biosolids Disposition Issue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today BCR announced that the Butler County Ohio Water Utility has selected BCR’s CleanB® technology to solve an acute problem with the disposal of the county’s biosolids. When Butler County learned that their biosolids disposal option, an area landfill, required significant odor reduction of the biosolids before accepting them, they decided to tap BCR’s CleanB® patented advanced oxidation technology.

“Our CleanB® system is a proven technology for reducing odor problems for WWTPs, so we knew it would enable Butler County to have a near-term option for biosolids disposal,” explained Joshua Scott, CEO for BCR. “Our CleanB® team is accelerating the schedule to design, install, and commission the CleanB® system by the end of September so Butler County has no interruption in disposal of their biosolids. We have seen other WWTPs near Butler Co. as well as across the country with similar challenges with limited choices for biosolids disposal who are considering CleanB® as well.”

With start up and commissioning, the CleanB system will deodorize up to 18,000 wet tons of sludge per year, creating a class B biosolid in compliance with state and federal regulations. CleanB® technology can significantly reduce facility energy costs, improve dewatered cake solids, reduce polymer consumption, reduce odor and meet US EPA requirements for Class B disinfection, enabling the facility to eliminate landfill costs and provide an organic fertilizer for beneficial use.

About BCR:

BCR partners with municipality leaders and the engineers who research, evaluate, specify and procure biosolids treatment technology. Whether customers are looking to produce Class B, Class A, or Class AA biosolids, BCR provides biosolids treatment solutions for the given application conditions. BCR provides mobile CleanB® units that can process up to 270 gallons of waste activated sludge per minute and can drive from site to site. BCR also provides full-scale permanent installations of the CleanB® system. Currently, there are eleven permanent CleanB® system installations in city and county wastewater treatment plants in the US, including a US Naval Air Station installation. Learn more at www.bcrinc.com or by contacting mthomas@bcrinc.com.