Amazon Makes Health Care Access Even Easier for Employees with Launch of New Third-Party Health Centers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced a health care pilot with Crossover Health, an expert in comprehensive primary care services, to establish local, convenient health centers near Amazon fulfillment centers and operations facilities across the country. The first Neighborhood Health Center location will be available for Amazon employees and their families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Across the U.S., an increasing number of patients do not have easy access to a primary care physician and instead utilize emergency or urgent care options, which is not only more expensive for patients, but also overlooks important preventative care opportunities,” said Darcie Henry, Amazon’s Vice President of Human Resources. “We want to solve that for our employees, and the launch of these new Neighborhood Health Centers will provide a range of quality primary care services for employees across the country – further strengthening Amazon’s industry-leading benefits program, which provides comprehensive healthcare for employees starting on day one of employment.”

Crossover Health is a national medical group that works with self-insured employers to connect every employee—in headquarters or in dispersed locations—to an integrated care team that delivers comprehensive primary care to the whole family. The first Neighborhood Health Center for Amazon will be located in Las Colinas, Texas, with extended hours to accommodate various employee work schedules. The Neighborhood Health Center will be available exclusively to all local Amazon employees and their families. Crossover Health will fully operate and staff the Neighborhood Health Centers, which will provide full-spectrum acute, chronic, and preventive primary care, prescription medications, vaccinations, behavioral health services, physical therapy, chiropractic care, health coaching, and care navigation to specialty referral services. To support families, same-day pediatric services will also be available. Crossover Health’s proprietary technology platform allows patients to start nearly all of their care online and then transition to in-person care as needed.

“Prevention and early detection is essential to remaining healthy, and the importance of primary care cannot be understated. I appreciate seeing the collaboration between Amazon and Crossover Health to ensure their employees have access to quality and convenient health care services. I am also pleased that this pilot program will run in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The health and wellness opportunities Amazon is providing its employees should spark inspiration for other companies to follow suit in providing similar benefits,” said Congressman Michael C. Burgess, M.D.

Through this initial pilot program, Amazon expects to establish 20 health centers in five cities across the U.S., improving access and care for more than 115,000 associates and their families in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Louisville, KY; Detroit, MI; and San Bernardino/Moreno Valley, CA. If the pilot is successful, the company will look to roll out similar facilities in other cities and states.

“We are proud to collaborate with Amazon to support the health and wellness of Amazon’s employees. Crossover Health believes that exceptional primary care is central to continued health and well-being,” said Scott Shreeve, MD, CEO and co-founder of Crossover Health. “Now it’s more important than ever to make care available through multiple channels and across the full continuum. Our advanced primary care model will serve as vital infrastructure to deliver expanded access to care in-person and online to meet the needs of Amazon’s employees and their families.”

This new benefit further strengthens Amazon’s commitment to the health and wellness of its people and providing an industry-leading benefits package for employees, which includes a $15 minimum wage, comprehensive healthcare for full-time employees including full health, dental and vision, from day one, a 401(k) program with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, infertility and adoption benefits, and flexible Leave Share and Ramp Back Programs that allow new parents to share their paid leave with their spouse or partner, then return to work at their own pace. The company also offers an innovative Career Choice Program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields. Since the program’s launch eight years ago, more than 25,000 employees in 14 countries have pursued degrees in game design, visual communications, nursing, IT programming, and radiology, to name a few.

Amazon also recently announced a new family care benefit through Care.com, which provides each of its 650,000 U.S. employees up to 10 days of subsidized emergency backup child or adult care between now and October 2. Read more about Amazon’s comprehensive healthcare benefits.

