Blue Bird Taps Transplace to Stay Ahead of the Supply Chain Curve

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transplace, the premier provider of logistics technology and services, today announced Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD), the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, awarded it a new transportation management services contract. Transplace will provide strategic over-the-road capacity, with intermodal and truck brokerage capability, including cross-border customs and logistics services across North America on behalf of Blue Bird. With approximately 180,000 buses in operation, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications. Advanced data analytics from Transplace will enhance business intelligence, offering more reliable metrics to eliminate waste and reinforce Blue Bird’s sustainability programs.

“We have a goal of reducing the total cost of ownership for school buses so that money can be put back into classrooms,” said Trey Jenkins, chief operating officer of Blue Bird. “Working with Transplace will modernize our logistics processes for greater speed and efficiencies. We’ll have access to their $11 billion freight network to create real operational synergies for the most cost-effective supply chain management from the U.S. to Canada. We’re confident our collaborations will result in data-backed decisions that will mitigate risks and take advantage of opportunities.”

As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality, reliability, durability, operating costs, and drivability.

“We have already identified savings in Blue Bird’s supply chain that will self-fund our new customized logistics solutions,” said Frank McGuigan, Transplace CEO. “It’s always an honor to begin working with an industry leader like Blue Bird. On day one, our customers get access to robust analytics offering a real-time pulse on their business. We are continuously raising the bar on our technology offerings through strategic acquisitions and innovations — including AI, machine learning and software advancements — all with the goal of empowering customers to capture more competitive freight pricing and identify optimal routes for the greatest cost savings.”

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

About Transplace

Transplace is a technology and services company that hosts a proprietary logistics platform and provides engineering and execution services for global shippers. The platform and service offering deliver process automation, network optimization, and transparency driving an improved service and cost position. Transplace also provides value-added services through our strategic capacity services business (truck brokerage and intermodal) and our border management business, which includes customs brokerage and logistics services on the Mexican border. With over 1,000 customers and $11 billion of Freight Under Management (FUM) in North America alone, and a growing client base in Europe, Transplace continues to deliver the intelligent solutions that grow and differentiate the supply chains of its customers.

