Boulder Community Health and Optum Launch New, Comprehensive Relationship to Advance Quality Care and Improve Experiences for Patients in the Boulder Area

BOULDER, Colo. & EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boulder Community Health (BCH) and Optum today announced a comprehensive new relationship focused on advancing delivery of high-quality, convenient and affordable health care to patients across Boulder County and surrounding communities. Optum brings an extensive set of capabilities to this innovative partnership to help BCH further advance its clinical and operational performance.

This new relationship strengthens BCH’s ability to maintain its independence. Like all hospitals and health systems, BCH is facing increasing economic pressures that require thoughtful solutions. This innovative approach with Optum creates cost savings and efficiencies, while allowing BCH to remain a strong, independent, community-based health system.

Optum will provide BCH with valuable services, resources and scale, including managing a broad set of essential functions spanning data and analytics, revenue cycle management and care coordination. BCH clinicians and leaders retain all decision-making authority regarding patient care and strategic planning to ensure the organization stays responsive to the evolving needs of the people and communities it serves.

BCH and Optum will work together to:

Improve health outcomes for patients by expanding use of data and analytics to target medical interventions more accurately, as well as create analytics platforms that bring together disparate clinical, financial and socio-economic data to better inform doctors and their patients.

Enhance BCH’s clinical services by collaborating to improve care coordination, quality outcomes and efficiency.

Reduce costs and drive revenue improvement through best practice management of patient scheduling and billing services across both the hospital and clinic settings.

Accelerate the organization’s ability to identify, prioritize and execute on key strategic initiatives through advanced analytics, best practice research and enhanced project management.

“This innovative relationship with Optum flows directly from BCH’s strategic vision of partnering to create and care for the healthiest community in the nation,” said Dr. Robert Vissers, BCH president and CEO. “Together, we will innovate to enhance and further personalize the patient experience at BCH. Our physicians and nurses will be able to bring more data-driven insights to the care of our patients using Optum’s clinical technologies and advanced analytic tools. This really accelerates our ability to build upon the transformational care we provide the community while lowering our operating costs.”

“We have heard from our community, our physicians and our employees that remaining independent is critical to keeping health care decision-making local and in the best interest of the communities we serve,” said Jeff Morgan, chair of the BCH Board of Directors. “Partnering with Optum helps us overcome the significant financial challenges facing smaller health systems and maintain innovative, patient-centric medical care in our community.”

“BCH is one of the most respected and innovative community-based health systems in the country, and we are thrilled to partner with them to support their mission, vision and values,” said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of OptumInsight. “Together we will work to accelerate clinical and operational performance, improve outcomes and experiences for patients and providers, and lower costs. Community hospitals are critical to the communities they serve and supporting them in their ambition to remain independent helps ensure that care remains continuous, integrated and affordable.”

As part of this comprehensive relationship, approximately 280 BCH employees will become Optum employees. They will continue to support BCH’s work and mission as part of Optum. With access to new skill-development opportunities, technologies and processes at Optum, these team members will build on their successful work in making BCH the health system of choice for people in Boulder and the surrounding communities.

About Optum

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 165,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). For more information, visit www.Optum.com.

About Boulder Community Health

Boulder Community Health is a non-profit, independent, integrated, regional health system with facilities throughout Boulder County. Boulder Community Health is known across Colorado for its clinical excellence in heart care, neurosurgery, stroke care, orthopedics and cancer care. Our mission is to provide our community with the highest value health care in an innovative, patient-centric environment. Our vision: Partnering to create and care for the healthiest community in the nation. For more information, visit www.bch.org and connect with BCH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.