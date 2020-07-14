Goodville Mutual Casualty Company Selects DXC Technology to Optimize Claims Operations

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goodville Mutual Casualty Company, a leading provider of comprehensive property and casualty insurance products, has chosen DXC Assure Claims from DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) to optimize Goodville’s claims operations and improve agent and customer experiences.

To support Goodville Mutual, DXC Assure Claims will be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is designed to deliver:

Streamlined claims operations through process automation

Digitally enabled end user experiences

Intuitive platform configuration that minimizes the need for IT involvement

Together, these capabilities and features help reduce costs, stabilize premiums, increase business agility and simplify the claims process for all stakeholders.

“After evaluating the market-leading alternatives, we chose DXC Assure Claims because of its modular approach, richness of functionality and overall cost of ownership,” said David Gautsche, president of Goodville Mutual Casualty Company. “DXC’s digital capabilities and industry knowledge provide us with an opportunity to modernize and streamline operations to make it easier and faster for our agents and customers to submit their claims and for our claims department to manage them.”

DXC Assure Claims is part of DXC’s growing family of platform-based digital insurance offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Goodville Mutual into our property and casualty customer community and help them achieve their business objectives,” said Phil Ratcliff, vice president and general manager, Global Insurance, DXC Technology. “DXC Assure Claims combines robust claims functionality, data analytics and value-added services from DXC’s insurance ecosystem.”

