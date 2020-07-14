PFU, a Fujitsu company, Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Collaborates with Innominds on Contactless Facial Biometric Technologies

YOKOHAMA, Japan & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PFU Limited, a Fujitsu company, announced today that it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program through its U.S. subsidiary, PFU America, Inc. (Collectively, PFU) and is collaborating with Innominds on the development of facial biometric technologies and smart cameras used in identity management solutions leveraging Qualcomm Technologies’ IoT platforms.

Innominds, which powers the digital next initiatives of global companies, is a specialist full-cycle product engineering services company with a consistent track record of developing production-ready platforms over the years powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ solutions. Innominds has deep-rooted experience in wireless, 5G and AI technologies. Innominds also builds smart and safe contactless technology solutions leveraging AI and ML, and computer vision technologies to enable an intelligent contactless ecosystem.

The collaboration with Innominds is expected to drive transformational initiatives in identity management through the combination of facial recognition technologies (licensed from Fujitsu, a world leader in facial recognition algorithms), smart connected cameras, AI, and 2D/3D sensor technologies that can significantly improve contactless identity management solutions in the hospitality, retail, healthcare, security and law enforcement sectors.

“Today, PFU is helping customers around the world with industry leading scanning products and ICT solutions for enterprises, and our new camera/identity management solutions/product line will address new markets. We are thrilled to be part of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program,” said Yasunori Miyauchi, Corporate Senior Vice President of PFU Limited. “Utilizing advanced IoT platforms and 5G connectivity technology from Qualcomm Technologies and working with Innominds on IoT technology and integration services is enabling us to develop a new generation of simple, secure products in the area of facial biometric technology.”

“We are excited to have PFU join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and share their solutions and their vision to make the ‘contactless facial biometric platform’ a commercial reality. This will enrich our growing ecosystem of smart connected spaces and smart city solutions and unlock new capabilities in multiple domains,” said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Working with PFU enables Innominds to bring together leading-edge device engineering, breakthrough software product engineering, cloud applications and AI-driven data engineering to power the identity management solutions of the future,” said Anil Katakam, Chief Operating Officer at Innominds. On behalf of Innominds, Anil thanks the Qualcomm Technologies India team as they played a vital role in guiding Innominds with the product road map and engineering to make this a successful project. “This further shows the strong collaboration Innominds shares with Qualcomm Technologies. The collaboration will ensure we drive innovations in facial biometric systems that are simpler, smarter and more cost-effective and demonstrate our ability to engineer solutions for a digital-powered contactless future. It also reflects our expertise in applying Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile and wireless solutions, with emerging technologies like IoT and 5G that power the digital next initiatives of global companies in the Industry 4.0 landscape,” he added.

About PFU (www.pfu.fujitsu.com/en/)

PFU Limited, a Fujitsu company, with a revenue of over 1.4B USD, is an edge solution partner in the ICT industry, and a world leader in document scanning products and services; providing comprehensive IT solutions. The company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, with sales offices across the globe. PFU America, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Innominds (www.innominds.com)

Innominds is a AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle software product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the digital next initiatives of global enterprises and software product companies with an integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, cloud, analytics, devOps, data, security and quality engineering.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.