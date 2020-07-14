ConTe.it Expands Guidewire Relationship to Enhance Claims Service for Customers

ROME & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConTe.it, a motor insurance brand, and Italian subsidiary of Admiral Group, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ConTe.it has selected additional Guidewire Core and Data products.

ConTe.it has now chosen Guidewire ClaimCenter for its claims management system, and Guidewire DataHub for its enterprise-wide data management capabilities. The insurance brand plans to replace their existing systems, using Agile methodology, over a two-year period.

“Following our successful deployments of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter, we are comfortable in our selection of Guidewire as a reliable vendor in the claims management space,” said Paolo Rozzi, Head of Claims at ConTe.it. “ClaimCenter will help us in reducing claim cycle times and utilising more data and analytics effectively in our claims operations. It is a good complement to our other Guidewire products which, combined, will help us provide better overall service to our customers.”

The increased use of Guidewire products will enable ConTe.it to:

Enhance efficiency, productivity, and scalability by integrating their claims operations more fully with their policy administration and billing systems;

Gather data more easily and systematically for better reporting and control; and

Execute on its customer service vision by leveraging third-party automation, AI, and digital tools.

“The biggest driver in our selection was full integration of our core systems to support reduced claims costs, increased efficiency, and the ability to utilize OOTB functionalities that will improve the day to day work of our employees,” said Paolo de Totero, Chief Information Technology, ConTe.it.

“We thank ConTe.it for their continued trust in us through their decision to become a full Guidewire InsuranceSuite customer,” said Keith Stonell, managing director, EMEA, Guidewire Software. “ConTe.it has a well-deserved profile in the Italian market as an insurer that lives up to its values of convenience, simplicity, and support. We look forward to our continued work with them as they position themselves for the future.”

About ConTe.it

ConTe.it is the Italian brand of Admiral Group, the leading car insurance company based in UK, Spain, France and the United States, with over 6.8 million customers worldwide and a global staff of over 10,000 people. ConTe.it was born in 2008 in Italy and in recent years has stood out for its competitive offer of auto and motorbike insurance products and for the high quality of the customer service that listens and responds clearly and concretely to customer's needs.

