Mary Kay Celebrates 10-year Anniversary of Women’s Empowerment Principles With a Continued Commitment to Women’s Leadership and Inclusion

As workplaces across the globe gradually reopen amidst COVID-19 concerns, the fight for women’s empowerment in the public and private sectors must continue.

“At a time when COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated women’s vulnerabilities and gender inequality, resulting in a ‘shadow pandemic,’3 the Women’s Empowerment Principles offer critical benefits for everyone. I challenge our peers in business to make a public pledge to become gender equal. How? By hiring, developing, and promoting women and by encouraging female leadership throughout their organizations. As the world gradually rebuilds and recovers from the impact of COVID-19, back to business should, more than ever, mean inclusive business,” stated Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Mary Kay Inc.

“We congratulate Mary Kay for taking their first step in their WEPs journey. We consider Mary Kay a key partner in closing the gender gaps in the workplace, marketplace and community and in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women.

Watch the video statement from Deborah Gibbins, COO of Mary Kay here.

Did you know? Gender Diversity for Global Workforce and Leadership at Mary Kay as of June 2020:

Employees: 61% Female

Exec Team: 50% Female

VPs and above: 52% Female

Directors and above: 59% Female

Managers and above: 58% Female

Market Leaders: 64% Female

Top 10 markets: 60% Female

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 56 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

About the Women’s Empowerment Principles

The Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPS) guide businesses on how to promote gender equality and empower women in the workplace, marketplace, and community. Jointly established by the UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are underpinned by international labour standards and human rights and by the recognition that businesses have an important role in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment. Adopting the seven principles is the best way that businesses can deliver on the ambitions for gender equality and women’s empowerment as outlined in the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and in the 17 SDGs. Learn more at WEPS.org.

