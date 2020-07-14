Hub City Media Partners With Onfido to Provide Identity Verification Services to Enterprise Customers

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication provider, today announced a partnership with Hub City Media, an Identity and Access Management (IAM) consultancy and ForgeRock’s 2020 America’s Partner of the Year. An expert in technology integrations for IAM customers, Hub City Media will resell and distribute Onfido’s identity verification and authentication services integrated with a number of their existing identity solutions including ForgeRock’s modern identity platform.

Hub City Media offers advisory and implementation services alongside managed cloud and support services across the globe for a wide range of industries. With over 20 years of IAM experience, Hub City Media’s extensive and growing expertise in the industry continues to make them a leading partner for many access management platforms from leaders such as ForgeRock, Oracle and CyberArk.

Onfido’s award-winning Identity Verification service enables document first onboarding, binding a physical human with their digital credentials with just a picture of a government ID and a selfie with 98.7% of fraud detected. To achieve this, Onfido uses the best combination of human analysts and machine learning to check for data consistency across the ID, performing image analysis, and detecting anomalies in fonts.

By integrating Onfido’s technology, CIAM customers can reduce abandonment rates caused by complex registration forms and create trust with their customers as soon as they are onboarded, providing a more personalized and consistent experience across all their business units. For high-risk transactions or ongoing authentication (for example, money transfers or password resets), a self-service step-up verification / authentication is available that requests a customer selfie which is then matched against the document used to register.

“As a trusted provider of IAM solutions for a number of the largest companies in the world, we only partner with companies offering the most robust and scalable solutions and Onfido fits that bill,” said Philippe Monrougie, CEO of Hub City Media. “Its identity verification solution is second to none providing the best user experiences, fraud detection and simplest integrations we’ve seen, making Onfido an easy proposition for our clients.”

“Having the right technology partners that know our identity solution and the value it brings to IAM architectures is critical for our continued expansion into the enterprise market,” said Husayn Kassai, CEO and Cofounder at Onfido. “Hub City Media is one of those partners that immediately understood the value of our solution and with our existing ForgeRock integration, made them a natural fit.”

Onfido covers over 4,500 ID document types across 195 countries, detecting anomalies automatically, while using human experts to verify outliers.

About Onfido

Onfido is the new standard for digital access. The company uses AI to verify any photo ID and then compares it with the person’s facial biometrics. This use of AI means that businesses no longer need to compromise on customer experience, conversion, privacy or security.

Recognised as a global leader in artificial intelligence for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 - Microsoft’s venture fund, and others. With approximately 400 employees spread across seven countries, Onfido has raised $200m in funding and powers digital access for some of the world’s largest companies.

www.onfido.com

www.linkedin.com/company/onfido/

www.twitter.com/onfido

About Hub City Media

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, Hub City Media is a software integrator specializing in sophisticated Identity and Access Management cloud and on-premise solutions, Managed Support Services and custom software development and integrations. Hub City Media provides fully customizable Professional Services and 24 / 7 / 365 Managed Support Services tailored to the specific needs of each organization, with the ability to partner with clients in every global location and time zone.

hubcitymedia.com

linkedin.com/company/hub-city-media-inc-/

twitter.com/hubcitymedia