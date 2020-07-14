Catalyst Healthcare’s MyMedTimes Turns Mobile Phones into Powerful Medication Managers

KELOWNA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyst, an award-winning healthcare technology company, introduces MyMedTimes, the first fully automated, clinically managed mobile medication manager. 44% of Canadian adults, and 60% of Americans, live with at least one chronic condition, like heart disease and stroke, cancer, or diabetes, and medications play a key role in treatment. While the merits of taking medications as prescribed are well known, non-adherence is estimated at 50% and causes 10-25% of hospital and nursing home admissions annually. Fortunately, the average North American household has 1.7 mobile phones, which, when combined with MyMedTimes, makes medication management easy.

Pharmacists are reliable and highly trained experts who play a pivotal role in health outcomes, using their clinical knowledge and community presence to provide personalized care. MyMedTimes strengthens the pharmacist-patient relationship, helping to promote health and safety, by making it easy to take medications as prescribed.

The role of pharmacists has expanded to include research, health economics, prescribing, and clinical services in the community. They are one of the most accessible health care professionals, often making themselves available 24/7. This responsibility comes with many challenges, such as time to provide clinical services to all patients.

“Efficiently monitoring patient success in real-time can help our profession to meet the growing demand for convenient, accessible, and cost-effective healthcare,” said Catalyst CEO Shane Bishop. “It’s exciting to give pharmacists the tools they need to help remote monitor the health of their patients.”

With deep roots in pharmacy, Catalyst is lead by a pharmacist who pioneered the use of automation, then developed a suite of connected offerings to complement adherence packaging. For 10+ years Catalyst’s technology platform has been linking real-time prescription data from pharmacy management software and packaging automation to support safe administration in long-term care; in 2017 spencer was launched to address at-risk patients at home. Now, with the introduction of MyMedTimes, Catalyst’s suite of products forms the most comprehensive medication adherence platform in North America.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is an award-winning technology company who’s patented AdhereNet® platform links pharmacists, patients, and care teams to manage drug complexity and improve medication adherence. Catalyst's connected technologies gather, share and correlate data in real-time, allowing pharmacists to better serve their patients and to play a key role in population health. For more information please visit catalystrms.com.