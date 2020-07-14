HiRide Social App HiQ Hits 250,000 Downloads in 2 Weeks

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD), a Canadian “people-and-planet-first” tech business ecosystem, is pleased to announce that HiQ, a recently social app developed by HiRide Share Ltd. (“HiRide”), Facedrive’s wholly owned subsidiary achieved over 250,000 user downloads within 2 weeks of launch.

HiQ (the “App”) is a socialization and gaming mobile application that encourages users to stay connected and engaged while practicing social distancing. The App’s AI algorithm matches users that have similar interests, thus offering an environment conducive to the creation of meaningful peer-to-peer connections from the comfort of users’ homes. The App also offers users the opportunity to win cash prizes and other rewards for competing in weekly trivia challenges. Rewards, which include merchandise and incentives from HiRide’s and Facedrive’s corporate partners. Since its launch, HiQ has awarded cash prizes to over 30 users.

HiQ is available on both the App Store and Play Store and has received a virally positive response. The App has ranked Top 10 Trivia App in over 100 countries, and ranked Top 10 App in over 50 countries. Additionally, HiQ has ranked as the Number 1 Trivia App in Bolivia, Ecuador, Egypt, Nepal, and Pakistan. The app is growing virally on an international scale allowing users to connect with people who have similar interests all over the world adding to HiQ’s overall user engagement.

HiQ’s unique trivia forum has been a user favourite and the HiQ team plans to continue enhancing the App’s AI based gamification technology to keep users engaged and connected with new challenges while practicing social distancing. In addition to winning prizes and virtually connecting with like-minded individuals, HiQ users also stimulate their minds and learning about new topics through the trivia challenges in a variety of categories including Science, History, Entertainment, and General Knowledge.

“HiQ’s response has been encouraging and we are working hard to roll out new product features for our users, and we look forward to expanding our growing community. The next goal for the HiQ team is to reach over a million users worldwide and continue to grow and improve the application for better user experience,” said Akshat Soni, CEO of HiRide.

“The HiQ app adds a strategic social dimension to our ecosystem of technology enabled services that work synergistically to enhance the well-being of our valued customers,” stated Sayan Navaratnam, CEO and Chairman of Facedrive. “Stay tuned. The HiQ team is busy coming up with feature enhancements designed to provide a more customized and satisfying experience to users. These are early days for HiQ and we are very pleased to receive this level of user engagement.”

About HiRide

HiRide is an evolution in car-pooling. HiRide is an innovative, first-of-its-kind long-distance travel car-pooling app that seeks to change the face of transportation for commuters. HiRide’s mission is to transport students and professionals all across the globe to their desired destinations while reducing the negative impact of the ridesharing segment on the environment. HiRide is an entirely new, people powered global transport network that connects drivers with empty seats to passengers looking for a ride. HiRide’s goal is to make travel and social life efficient as well as more affordable for its members worldwide. This is achieved through its offering of an innovative platform, dedicated customer service, and a fast-growing community of users.

For more about HiRide, visit www.hiride.ca.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” platform offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. Facedrive Rideshare was the first to offer green transportation solutions in the TaaS space, planting thousands of trees and giving users a choice between EVs, hybrids and conventional vehicles. Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless deliveries of healthy foods right to consumers’ doorsteps. Facedrive Health develops innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges of the day. Facedrive is changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone. Facedrive is currently operational in the following cities and municipalities of Ontario: Toronto and the GTA, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Burlington and Orillia.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.

Facedrive Inc.

100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400, Scarborough, ON, Canada M1H 3E3

www.facedrive.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s Filing Statement dated August 28, 2019 for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.