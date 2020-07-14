MCA Connect, LLC Secures Investment From RLH Equity Partners

DENVER & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denver based MCA Connect, LLC (MCA), a leading system integrator that helps manufacturing companies implement Microsoft business application technology, today announced that Los Angeles based Riordan, Lewis & Haden Equity Partners (RLH) has completed an investment in the company.

For MCA, the RLH investment is an important step in the company’s evolution and provides the financial foundation for helping MCA enhance its position as a premier Microsoft National System Integrator. “We are thrilled to partner with RLH and welcome their investment in MCA Connect,” said Claude Watson, CEO. “From day one we knew that RLH was a great cultural fit for MCA and that their investment philosophy would create the ideal environment to accelerate our growth and help us execute on our long-term strategy,” concluded Watson.

For RLH, the investment in MCA provides access to the fast-growing and market-leading Microsoft Business Application Cloud Platform, featuring Dynamics 365, Power Apps, and Power BI. “RLH has been actively looking for the right Microsoft platform investment, and MCA Connect is a perfect fit,” said Murray Rudin, RLH Partner. “MCA’s strong reputation in the Microsoft channel, their employee first culture, and their collaborative management team all align extremely well with what RLH looks for in a portfolio company,” Rudin noted.

About MCA Connect

Founded in 2002 and based in Denver, CO, MCA Connect is a Microsoft Dynamics global partner, dedicated to helping businesses reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and increase profits through consulting and implementing Microsoft solutions. With over 200 employees located throughout the U.S. and Canada, plus a worldwide partner network, MCA Connect delivers Microsoft solutions to manufacturing and energy clients all over the world. A long-time Microsoft partner, MCA Connect has been named Microsoft Dynamics Partner of the Year six times and is an eleven-time member of Microsoft Dynamics’ Inner Circle.

About RLH

Riordan, Lewis & Haden is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance organic growth and drive enterprise value. With a 35+ year history of successful investing, RLH is uniquely able to help fast-growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $30-$150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.