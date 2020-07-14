Prodoscore and Telarus Announce Partnership to Provide Key Business Solutions

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prodoscore, a leader in employee visibility and productivity software, today announced that the company had signed an agreement with Telarus, the largest privately-held distributor of business cloud infrastructure and contact center services. The partnership provides Prodoscore with expert services and tools to help grow their business through the partner channel.

One of the largest cloud master agents in the country, Telarus, will add Prodoscore’s solution to its robust portfolio. Prodoscore’s unique, AI-powered visibility platform will complement Telarus’ SaaS and productivity software offerings. With over 35,000 workers in the U.S. relying on Prodoscore to improve market efficiency and productivity, this partnership will help increase market share and overall brand awareness.

“Telarus is the largest privately held tech services distributor in the U.S., and we’re excited to partner with the organization to enhance our product,” said Sam Naficy, CEO of Prodoscore. “This partnership represents a milestone for Prodoscore as it joins the Telarus family.”

Prodoscore’s software facilitates the management of employees both in-office and remote, delivering powerful business intelligence and offering deep insights into employee productivity through one simple score. The tool helps companies measure, understand and improve employee productivity across the entire organization.

“We’re looking forward to working Prodoscore’s tools into our existing portfolio to help with employee productivity,” said Roger Blohm, EVP of Business Development at Telarus. “The company’s software is the perfect complement to our SaaS platform, and with remote work becoming more popular, we couldn’t think of a better time to begin this partnership.”

Customers have enthusiastically received the Prodoscore solution, and the company just passed a significant milestone, with some 35,000 users now live on its platform. The sudden demand for remote work has contributed to a strong interest in Prodoscore from both enterprise B2B and B2C companies as a relevant and timely solution for tackling the challenges associated with remote workforce management. Customers that are already leveraging Prodoscore to enhance forecasting and improve revenue results include Vonage, DTiQ, Star2Star and AppSmart.

Prodoscore client and partner, Mike Sickle, President at Dynamic Network Advisors, stated “The true value of the Prodoscore tool is shining a light on what we didn’t know or where we didn’t have visibility to make informed decisions.”

This partnership agreement follows a recent CCO and CMO announcement and a new proprietary data report published by Prodoscore about remote worker productivity. At a high level, the data showed a 47% productivity increase in March/April of this year versus the same time last year, despite the coronavirus lockdown and the ensuing increase in working from home. The company evaluated some 100 million data points from 30,000 U.S.-based Prodoscore users and compared that data to the same period in 2019.

About Telarus

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately-held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Our dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through our robust portfolio of 250 leading service providers. We are best known for our home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help our partners grow their businesses, we’ve assembled the best support organization in the industry. It includes SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on Twitter @Telarus.

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore™ is a company dedicated to empowering teams to be more effective and productive, validated with improved sales performance and time management metrics. By providing visibility into employee activities through a single, easy-to-understand productivity score, a “Prodoscore” is calculated to improve workforce productivity. Prodoscore works seamlessly with Google Cloud apps, Office365, CRM systems, and VoIP calling platforms, allowing it to be quickly implemented and maintained. Learn more at prodoscore.com.