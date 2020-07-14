Snowflake and Crux Informatics Partner to Deliver Accelerated Data Ingestion on the Snowflake Data Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced that Crux Informatics (“Crux”), a leading data delivery and operations company, has joined the Snowflake Data Marketplace as a data delivery partner. Customers using Snowflake’s Data Marketplace are now able to easily access validated data from Crux, and data suppliers can leverage Crux’s infrastructure and delivery capabilities to distribute into the Snowflake Data Marketplace and into pre-authorized Snowflake customer accounts. Crux will initially share a complimentary content package including dozens of public data sets as part of the partnership.

Crux manages data operations among a vast network of over 100 traditional, alternative and public data suppliers, facilitating faster and easier data delivery to financial services organizations and investment teams. Crux has built a sophisticated integration to Snowflake, with robust automation and strict entitlement controls, that allows any data vendor who is integrated with Crux to safely feed their data into Snowflake’s Cloud Data Platform.

Snowflake Data Marketplace, built on top of Snowflake’s Secure Data Sharing technology, provides an easy-to-use platform for organizations to find, share, and list content. Data consumers on the marketplace can easily combine Crux’s data sets with their own data, as well as data from suppliers and partners, to generate even more valuable insights for business decisions. Snowflake’s Cloud Data Platform leverages the power of the cloud and separates compute from storage so that data is always up-to-date. Easy, secure access to near real-time data is essential for Crux customers and Snowflake Data Marketplace users to get the most business value from their data for insights-driven decision making.

“It's our mission to help companies reliably and efficiently get data delivered into the destinations they need and our partnership with Snowflake is a natural extension of our offering,” Crux CEO Philip Brittan said. “Vendors who are integrated with Crux can automatically deliver their data into client Snowflake accounts and Snowflake Data Marketplace with full control and minimal extra work. We look forward to working with Snowflake to provide a frictionless experience for secure data sharing on Snowflake Data Marketplace and delivering more data for their data consumers.”

“We’re committed to empowering businesses with secure, fast, analytics-ready data for insights that deliver real business value,” said Matt Glickman, VP Data Marketplace, Customer Product Strategy at Snowflake. “Organizations across industries can now leverage Crux to help them bring the data they require onto the Snowflake Data Marketplace in conjunction with more than 80 other providers, to get deeper insights that deliver real business value.”

Learn more about the Crux data sets on the Snowflake Data Marketplace here.

About Snowflake

Snowflake’s cloud data platform shatters barriers that have prevented organizations of all sizes from unleashing the true value from their data. Thousands of customers deploy Snowflake to advance their businesses beyond what was once possible by deriving insights from their data by all their business users. Snowflake equips organizations with a single, integrated platform that offers the data warehouse built for the cloud; instant, secure and governed access to their network of data; and a core architecture to enable many types of data workloads, including a single platform for developing modern data applications. Snowflake: Data without limits. Find out more at Snowflake.com.

About Crux

Crux helps companies reliably get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. Our data delivery and operations platform and managed service ensures that data flows seamlessly between data suppliers and data consumers. By working directly with suppliers and serving many consumers, Crux unlocks economies of scale that benefit the entire industry. We deliver data at a lower cost, via flexible delivery methods, and at a consistently high-level of service and security. Learn more at Cruxinformatics.com.