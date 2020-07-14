CommScope and TiVo Extend and Expand IP Relationship

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), and CommScope, today announced a multiyear extension and expansion of agreements for TiVo’s media-related patent portfolios. This represents an ongoing collaboration between CommScope and TiVo to offer global service providers a variety of platform options to deliver best-of-breed video delivery experiences and OTT services to subscribers.

“We are proud to extend and expand our licensing agreements with CommScope,” said Samir Armaly, president of intellectual property at Xperi. “CommScope is a leader in communications technology, and we are excited to build on our existing relationship with them as they continue to innovate across set-top platforms and video delivery devices. The licenses provided under our expanded agreement will enable CommScope to continue creating and delivering the very best experience for their customers.”

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies and broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across multiple platforms.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

XPER – I