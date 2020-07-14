UJET Launches its Channel Partner Program with PeakView Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET Inc., a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced the debut of its channel partner program and agreement with PeakView, a pioneer in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) industry with expertise in planning, deploying, and managing contact center solutions. Under the terms of the partnership, PeakView will now be able to leverage UJET’s leading cloud contact center solutions to further assist innovative enterprises and industries in revolutionizing their customer communications.

The combination of UJET’s ultra-modern, cloud-native, smartphone-centric, all-in-one contact center solutions with PeakView’s trusted expertise and experience will help enterprises and Fortune 500 companies better identify and leverage secure, scalable, reliable, customer service tools to both improve operational efficiencies and increase customer satisfaction.

“The new UJET partner program is a natural extension of our customer focused approach built on establishing strong alliances that equip partners to help customer service leaders deliver solutions and experiences for the modern consumer ,” said Darcey Harrison, Chief Revenue Officer, UJET. “We’re thrilled to partner with PeakView and bring to life our shared goal of disrupting the contact center industry with interactions that truly transform customer experiences for the ultra modern age we live in.”

The partnership comes at a time of significant growth and adoption of cloud contact solutions. According to Gartner’s The Future of the Contact Center, “by 2022, contact center as a service will be the preferred adoption model in 50% of contact centers, up from approximately 10% in 2019.”1

“The transition from legacy contact center technology to cloud-based solutions is rapidly underway and has only increased in importance in today’s environment with the need for teams to be safe, remote, and reliable,” said Ken Smith, Co-Founder and CEO, PeakView. “Partnering with a disruptor like UJET allows us to better meet the evolving needs of our clients and makes it easier for contact center professionals to adopt next-generation technology through offers like bundled usage and licensing, as well as an SMS Adapter that can be deployed on top of an existing on-premise solution as an initial step in migrating fully to the cloud.”

UJET’s channel partner program supports strategic business partnerships, master agents, as well as integrators looking to diversify their portfolio, grow their business, and partner with a leader in contact center digital transformation. More information about joining UJET’s channel partner program can be found at https://ujet.co/partners/.

About UJET

UJET is propelling customer service into the modern age by empowering contact center professionals to create intelligent workflows, make data actionable, and create a modern business model where organizations have the tools and technology they need to create an immersive, engaging, and one-of-a-kind experience for their customers. UJET is trusted by customer-centric, innovative enterprises including Google, Instacart, Green Dot Corporation, Wag!, Getaround, and iZettle, a PayPal service, to automate contact center processes and provide superior experiences that drive higher customer satisfaction.

Learn more and request a demo at www.getujet.com.

About PeakView

PeakView is an experienced and proven industry-leading Cloud adoption consulting firm, with a core focus on Cloud Contact Center technology and solutions. PeakView supports companies from Fortune 500 to mid-sized enterprises, as they transition from legacy contact center technology to a more robust and capable omnichannel platform that meets their clients’ evolving requirements.

Learn more at http://www.peakviewco.com.