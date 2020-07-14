ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™) Achieves 200th Material Transfer Agreement for Niagen® (Nicotinamide Riboside) Research

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced the Company has signed its 200th material transfer agreement (MTA) through its global ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™). The program provides Niagen® (nicotinamide riboside) ingredient and placebos at no cost as well as technical expertise and intellectual property support to leading research institutions and universities around the world, advancing the evidence and understanding of the health impact of increasing NAD+ levels through NR supplementation. The program has resulted in 60 publications to date, including 10 published human trials supporting the safety and efficacy of Niagen®.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of NAD+ research with a network of researchers from leading institutions and universities around the globe,” says Dr. Andrew Shao, ChromaDex Senior Vice President of Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. “Our partnerships through CERP™ have created a breadth of clinical and preclinical research backing the safety and efficacy of Niagen® with ongoing research across a variety of areas including cardiovascular, liver, muscle, immune and cognitive health.”

Supporting cellular defense and repair by boosting NAD+ levels is important for healthy aging. NAD+ levels decline with age as well as physiological stressors including intense exercise, lack of healthy sleep cycles, and stress on the immune system.

ChromaDex, the exclusive licensee of Dr. Charles Brenner’s patented NR, has since invested over $35 million in investigating, manufacturing and offering NR in the form of Niagen® and has secured more than 20 patents. ChromaDex has demonstrated the safety and efficacy of Niagen® in ten published human trials (and over 20 ongoing studies) and has achieved government regulatory acceptance in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Australia.

