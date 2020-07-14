RewardsMD Signs Contract with ClaimChoice

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of their ongoing effort to focus on patient engagement, ClaimChoice will implement RewardsMD’s patented mobile anti-fraud solution for its members throughout Michigan.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with ClaimChoice,” said Scott Kimmel, RewardsMD’s General Counsel. “They have consistently demonstrated their willingness to implement cutting-edge technologies such as RewardsMD. We look forward to helping ClaimChoice reduce fraud such as phantom billing while increasing patient engagement.”

"ClaimChoice is pleased to partner with RewardsMD,” said Brett Wilkinson, ClaimChoice’s President. “Our members have the right to know their benefits are being used for their chosen services.”

“We are always looking to enhance our offerings for employers and patients; RewardsMD incentivizes our members to help achieve that goal,” added Phil Burghardt, ClaimChoice’s CEO.

RewardsMD will be implemented through a CareValet platform. “We are pleased to offer RewardsMD in conjunction with our digital health suite of services,” said Joe Hodges, CareValet's founder. “Our platform engages consumers, healthplan employees, and employers by providing a centralized place to access in-network healthcare providers, telemedicine physicians, schedule appointments, and access all your healthcare needs.”

About RewardsMD

RewardsMD is the only patented mobile anti-fraud solution that uses a combination of GPS and biometrics to eliminate phantom billing fraud. We accomplish this by incentivizing the patient to create a biometric record of patient presence for each medical visit.

About CareValet

The CareValet platform/app enhances the benefits experience by leveraging data from multiple sources providing more informed health savings and solutions from a single source. CareValet is a configurable healthcare platform, not just an Application. Our mobile and web offerings are just one of our platform deliverables, however we have many services and enterprise integrations built into our platform that power the amazing features our end users experience. CareValet is based in Tampa, FL and launched our new application on January 1, 2020 after two years or research, development and beta consumer testing. Contact us at 866-549-9533.

About ClaimChoice

Welcome to ClaimChoice, changing the way our broker partners, self-funded clients and members look at healthcare. ClaimChoice is a Third-Party Administrator that believes the costly and restrictive healthcare model has to go. Our Care Directive programs provide resources that incentivize and reward members for making smarter choices when it comes to their healthcare needs, in the end, significantly reducing the claim spend by our clients.