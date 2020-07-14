CVD, Dymax & Keyence Collaborate to Accelerate ECMO Development

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) today announced that its subsidiary, CVD Materials Corporation (CVDM), will together with Dymax Corporation and Keyence Corporation of America collaborate in an effort to accelerate the development of CVDM’s novel c-VACNT™ Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) platform. ECMO devices are used to add Oxygen and remove Carbon Dioxide from a blood stream during periods when the patient’s lungs are not performing at appropriate levels. Typically, they are used during heart / lung surgery, but have recently been used as a last resort for recovery from COVID-19 illness.

CVDM will incorporate Dymax’s UV curing materials and Keyence’s 2D scanning technology for manufacturing ECMO prototype test devices based on CVDM’s patent pending c-VACNT™ materials platform. This multi company collaboration is intended to facilitate manufacturing for a range of novel ECMO devices for in-vitro and in-vivo tests to document their efficiency and safety.

“We believe this multi company collaborative effort will in the next several months result in CVDM providing our c-VACNT™ based prototype ECMO devices to leading ECMO companies for their internal testing and performance evaluation,” said Leonard Rosenbaum, President and CEO of CVD Equipment Corporation.

Dymax: “Our 1405M-T-UR-SC UV curable adhesive that was provided to CVDM is already used in current ECMO device manufacturing. We anticipate the glue will be successful during in-vitro and in-vivo evaluation.”

Keyence: “Our latest release in precision laser measurement technology, is the LJ-X8000 series Laser Profiler. The system was provided to CVDM to help accelerate manufacturing, improve the yield, and to inspect final c-VACNT™ ECMO units. ECMO manufacturing is another application in the medical field where our 2D/3D scanning technology shows promise.”

About Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corporation develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispensing equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical devices; consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at 860-482-1010.

About Keyence Corporation of America

KEYENCE has steadily grown since 1974 to become an innovative leader in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment worldwide. KEYENCE’s products consist of sensors, measurement systems, machine vision systems, microscopes, laser markers, and more. KEYENCE customers benefit from working directly with highly knowledgeable sales and technical support engineers on-site or remotely.

For additional information on Keyence, visit www.keyence.com or contact us at 888-0539-3623.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by its customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow’s technologies™. It’s wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronics, aerospace, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.

