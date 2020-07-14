LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to an unprecedented economic slowdown across the world, potentially reducing the value of insurable risk, market dislocation is creating attractive opportunities for insurers in some lines of business. In response, according to a new AM Best commentary, capital is coming into the sector, leading to questions about the emergence of a Class of 2020.

The Best’s Commentary, “Insurance Capital Raising – Bolstering Existing Firms or Funding Start-Ups?” looks at the background against which capital raisings are occurring and considers the challenges that any start-ups might face. The commentary also notes that the focus of any new start-ups in 2020 is likely to be on traditional insurance products, along with a greater push for technology-driven solutions that have yet to come to the fore.

To access a complimentary copy of this commentary, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=299141.

