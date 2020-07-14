Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Endorsement Partnership with Financial Executives International Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce they have been selected by the Financial Executives International Canada (“FEI Canada”) board as the endorsed and exclusive provider of foreign currency exchange and international payments solutions for FEI Canada members across the country.

Through this endorsement partnership, FEI Canada’s 1,500+ members and their respective companies, who qualify, across 12 chapters will be able to gain access to and utilize Cambridge’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs in order to help them meet their stated financial goals and purchase products that may help reduce the risk that currency market volatility may have on their respective business plans. Cambridge will also work with FEI Canada’s qualified members to implement their strategy to manage and hedge against their currency market risks in a collaborative and active approach. Additionally, Cambridge’s award-winning trading platform will enable FEI Canada’s qualified members to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“As a National Strategic Partner and sponsor of several local chapters across the country, Cambridge has had a long history with FEI Canada. We are excited by the opportunity to further evolve and strengthen this relationship and are confident that FEI Canada members and their businesses will benefit significantly from access to innovative currency hedging and cross-border accounts payable solutions,” said Mark Frey, President, Cambridge Global Payments. “The team at Cambridge looks forward to helping FEI Canada members across the country grow their businesses and provide products for their cross-border payment and hedging needs.”

“FEI Canada is delighted to be developing our steadfast relationship with Cambridge Global Payments, as both a sponsor and a source of Foreign Exchange thought leadership. Cambridge Global Payments have been an enthusiastic supporter of FEI Canada at both the national and chapter level for many years, and expanding this relationship can only be exponentially beneficial for all of FEI Canada’s members and their organizations,” said Catherine Fels-Smith, Interim President, FEI Canada.

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments1, a FLEETCOR company, is a provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500+ members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada’s leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada.

1Cambridge Global Payments is the trade name of Cambridge Mercantile Corp.