Lincoln Financial Group Embarks on Talent Upskilling Program With Society of Actuaries

RADNOR, Pa. & SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced the beginning of a two-year data and analytics talent upskilling program with the Society of Actuaries (SOA), a global professional organization for actuaries. The SOA will facilitate training for Lincoln employees through a customized multi-phase educational program focusing on big data and predictive analytics.

Actuaries are renowned for their strong technical ability, including solving complex problems. In the new world of big data, actuaries now have a plethora of data available for analysis. Which is why it is critical for actuaries to be upskilled in emerging tools and skills, to efficiently leverage data and drive impactful business results.

This new, customized upskilling program provides knowledge and education on programming languages, predictive analytics, data visualization, and more. Training will be delivered to several levels of actuarial talent at Lincoln, through a diverse range of channels including e-learning, virtual and in-person sessions.

“At Lincoln, we recognize the business potential of harnessing big data and are deeply committed to helping our actuarial talent grow, thrive and succeed in their careers by providing them access to the latest tools and techniques needed to grow their effectiveness,” said Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group. “This unique partnership with the SOA, a true market leader in actuarial development, demonstrates our company’s ongoing emphasis on creating differentiation by investing in talent to meet the changing demands of our business and the digital economy.”

Lincoln’s investment in this innovative talent upskilling program, the first offered by the SOA, will enable more than 300 data and analytics professionals across the United States to lead and contribute to their fullest potential by proactively building a more adaptive workforce – one where skills grow to meet the evolving business requirements of big data and predictive analytics are more effectively applied.

“I’m glad to see the SOA and Lincoln collaborate on this innovative, content-focused program scaled to meet the growing need for new knowledge and applications through predictive analytics and big data.” said Greg Heidrich, SOA executive director. “As the insurance industry and actuarial skillset evolves, our volunteer-driven organization is here to help our members, their employers and society at large benefit from new educational approaches such as this customized program,” noted Heidrich.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $247 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Lincoln has also been recognized in Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies and is among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and ranked on the JUST 100 list. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About the SOA

With roots dating back to 1889, the Society of Actuaries (SOA) is the world’s largest actuarial professional organization with more than 31,000 actuaries as members. Through research and education, the SOA's mission is to advance actuarial knowledge and to enhance the ability of actuaries to provide expert advice and relevant solutions for financial, business and societal challenges. The SOA's vision is for actuaries to be the leading professionals in the measurement and management of risk. Visit soa.org.

LCN-3152854-070720